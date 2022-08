Project Mega Pack Returns

In the early days of MSFS 2020 Project Mega Pack offered a way to get additional liveries for flightsim aircraft. While very popular for a while the project eventually kind of died out, but has now returned with an all new system. The project has also gone commercial, in that there is now a "premium" service available at either a monthly or lifetime cost.

This video introduces the new Project Mega Pack:

Project Mega Pack Web Site

Project Mega Pack Discord