  • Dominic Design Team Releases Pensacola For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-31-2022 11:33 AM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Dominic Design Team Releases Pensacola For MSFS

    Pensacola International Airport (IATA: PNS, ICAO: KPNS, FAA LID: PNS), formerly Pensacola Gulf Coast Regional Airport and Pensacola Regional Airport (Hagler Field), is a public use airport 3 nm 6 km; 3 mi) northeast of the central business district of Pensacola, in Escambia County, Florida, United States. It is owned by the City of Pensacola.

    Despite its name, the airport does not offer scheduled international flights, though chartered international flights are not uncommon. This airport is one of the five major airports in northern Florida, and among these is the second largest by passenger count. As per Federal Aviation Administration records, the airport had 771,917 passenger boardings (enplanements) in calendar year 2008, 694,786 enplanements in 2009, and 729,748 in 2010. In 2018, the airport served 1.9 million passengers.

    Features

    • PBR Textures
    • Dynamic Lighting
    • Real Ground Markings
    • Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt
    • Custom jetway
    • Custom animation object, passenger animation , bus airport animation ...

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho italy just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Jett

    File library search

    Thread Starter: Jett

    I am typing in searches and am getting no results.

    Last Post By: piet06273 Today, 09:38 AM Go to last post
    bkdroid13

    Better operating system than 64 bit?

    Thread Starter: bkdroid13

    I want to ask one general question here, We have seen 32 bit and 64 bit Operating System. Is there any other larger size bit Operating System exist?...

    Last Post By: upscalevalley Today, 08:50 AM Go to last post
    bkdroid13

    How to disable cortana windows 10 ?

    Thread Starter: bkdroid13

    Watch this video disable cortana windows 10. Its. very helped to me.

    Last Post By: upscalevalley Today, 08:46 AM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Flights to Remote Islands Part 3 - Ascension Island to Sal, Cape Verde Islands

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of a Navy Lockheed P3 "Orion" on a special mission flight from Ascension Island in the South Atlantic up Sal in the Cape Verde...

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 08:38 AM Go to last post