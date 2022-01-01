Dominic Design Team Releases Pensacola For MSFS

Pensacola International Airport (IATA: PNS, ICAO: KPNS, FAA LID: PNS), formerly Pensacola Gulf Coast Regional Airport and Pensacola Regional Airport (Hagler Field), is a public use airport 3 nm 6 km; 3 mi) northeast of the central business district of Pensacola, in Escambia County, Florida, United States. It is owned by the City of Pensacola.

Despite its name, the airport does not offer scheduled international flights, though chartered international flights are not uncommon. This airport is one of the five major airports in northern Florida, and among these is the second largest by passenger count. As per Federal Aviation Administration records, the airport had 771,917 passenger boardings (enplanements) in calendar year 2008, 694,786 enplanements in 2009, and 729,748 in 2010. In 2018, the airport served 1.9 million passengers.

Features

PBR Textures

Dynamic Lighting

Real Ground Markings

Custom, painstakingly hand-crafted pavement, showcasing all imperfections including dirt

Custom jetway

Custom animation object, passenger animation , bus airport animation ...

Source