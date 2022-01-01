  • iniScene Releases Hooper Heliport For X-Plane 11

    iniScene Releases Hooper Heliport For X-Plane 11

    Introducing iniScene's first entry into the Helicopter market: the iconic Hooper Heliport (58CA) now for X-Plane 11, located in bustling downtown Los Angeles, California. Owned by the City of Los Angeles, the heliport is used exclusively by the LAPD's 16 helicopters.

    Hooper Heliport is located on the roof of the C. Erwin Piper Technical Center building, making it the world's largest rooftop heliport. The building is surrounded by challenging obstacles including large powerlines, Union Station, and the LA Metro building, making for challenging, yet thrilling take-offs and landings.

    Whether it's your first time in a helicopter, or you're a seasoned heli-pilot, Hooper Heliport offers an exciting opportunity to patrol the City of Angels.

