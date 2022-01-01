Tutorial: Learn To Fly Here - Traffic Pattern Basics

Traffic Pattern Basics - Uncontrolled Airports - Learn To Fly Here By thecorporatepilotdad

This episode shows the basics of flying in the airport traffic pattern which would be flown when staying in the traffic pattern for touch-and-go landings.

Methods for determining the direction of traffic, radio procedures, and traffic pattern altitude are shown. Upwind, departure, crosswind, base, and final approach legs are shown in this traffic pattern flown in a no-wind situation.

Aircraft procedures are general in nature and can vary between aircraft and are not intended to replace procedures specific to any aircraft or approved checklist.

This video is for entertainment purposes only and it NOT meant to replace flight or ground instruction from a qualified flight instructor.

Get Airport Specific Information - FAA Chart Supplement: https://www.faa.gov/air_traffic/flight_info/aeronav/digital_products/dafd/search/

For more information:

FAA Airplane Flying Handbook https://www.faa.gov/sites/faa.gov/files/regulations_policies/handbooks_manuals/aviation/airplane_handbook/09_afh_ch8.pdf

Advisory Circular - 90-66B: https://www.faa.gov/documentLibrary/media/Advisory_Circular/AC_90-66B_CHG_1.pdf

About The Author

This video is produced by thecorporatepilotdad. He has been a FlightSim.Com member for close to twenty years and using Flight Simulator since back in the day of FS98 and FS2000. He is also a professional pilot with over 7000 hours of real world flight experience ranging from Cessna 152s to super-mid size business jets.