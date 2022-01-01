Boundless Releases Welshpool Airport XP

Welcome to Welshpool! A lively and expanding hub of GA and helicopter activity awaits with this accurate rendition of the airport - made possible with several real world visits to ensure all references and images are as realistic and up to date as possible. Featuring photorealistic signage, 4K textures and a wide range of 3D vegetation, this small GA strip is one of the most lifelike airfields to date.

Welshpool is popular amongst GA pilots due to its exciting short runway, as well as the valley location which makes for an incredibly scenic approach. The airfield itself is unusual in that it is relatively new - with the previous owner starting construciton in the late 1980s, before adding a hard runway and new hangars in 1990. Today, Welshpool is home to the Air Ambulance, as well as the Fuel Stop cafe.

Source

Boundless Releases Dublin For X-Plane