Just Flight 146 Pro For MSFS Update Coming Soon

    Alongside their work on the upcoming RJ Professional, the Just Flight development team have been busy making even more improvements to the 146 Professional for MSFS, including upgrades to the EFB tablet and navigation options.

    In the next update, due for release in September, we will be upgrading the EFB tablet with new features and improvements based on all the feedback that we’ve received since the 146 was released. The screenshots below highlight some of those upgrades:

    • Interactive checklists, in addition to the existing MSFS checklist support
    • A top-of-descent calculator with the option to manually input altitudes, speeds and descent requirements or to have those sync'd from the sim
    • An on-screen/virtual keyboard, especially useful for VR users
    • An improved Navigraph charts screen with automatic selection of departure and arrival airports based on your SimBrief OFP, and ability to favourite charts for quick reference
    • METARs for your SimBrief OFP departure, arrival and alternate airports

    The update will also include numerous fixes and other improvements, such as even better performance (FPS), higher resolution annunciators and flight model tweaks.

    But the upgrade work doesn’t stop there! We are working on performance data functionality for the EFB, including a dynamic CG chart, TMS reduced/flexible thrust calculator and take-off/landing distance calculator.

    We are also making great progress with our custom UNS-1 FMS and will be previewing that very soon!

    Source
    Just Flight - 146 Professional for MSFS v0.1.5

