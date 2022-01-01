Infinite Flight 22.6 Released

It's release day again at Infinite Flight and today we're releasing the much anticipated, and fully reworked F/A-18E Super Hornet! In addition, we've added a selection of user-voted liveries across 5 aircraft along with some complimentary 3D airports.

F/A-18E Super Hornet

The F18 Super Hornet is a favorite among first-time users of Infinite Flight, and military pilots. With paint schemes ranging from the iconic US Navy Blue Angels to Top Gun: Maverick, this new aircraft is bound to spark some fun and excitement for fighter jet lovers! Animated elements include cockpit instruments, canopy, wing fold, tailhook, and afterburner.

Though Infinite Flight doesn't feature an aircraft carrier, you can still practice your tailhook skills at one of eight airports around the United States. Simply land on the touchdown markers with the tailhook deployed at one of the following airports for a simulated arresting wire stop:

KLSV

KEDW

KNUC

KVAD

KSSC

KNLC

KNTU

KNPA

The new F18 Super Hornet featuring a custom Infinite Flight paint scheme will be available to all users regardless of whether they have an active subscription or not. As always, Infinite Flight Pro subscribers will have access to all liveries.

New Liveries

Our 3D artists and community managers are always looking at ways to expand and improve our existing fleet. Once again, they have pin-pointed some top-voted liveries from our feature requests that will be available in 22.6! In some cases, these new liveries also coincide with recently released 3D airports such as the Aeromexico B737-800. This opens up new routes for pilots who love flying their favorite aircraft from point to point in 3D.

The following new liveries are being added in 22.6:

Fiji Airways A350-900

Aeromexico B737-800

Finnair A330-300

Vistara A320

Saudia A330-300

Drukair A319

Airport Updates

This update also features 71 new airports.

In this update, 9 airport layouts and 31 3D airports were updated by our scenery editing team.

Source