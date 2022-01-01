  • Black Square Analog King Air Preview Video Released

    Nels_Anderson
    Black Square Analog King Air Preview Video Released

    Black Square's Steam Gauge overhaul for the default MSFS King Air 350i provides a completely new interior and panel with 'steam' gauge (analogue) instrumentation and swappable radio configurations, each modelled and coded with extreme attention to detail and based on a specific piece of real-world equipment from the real world.

    Features of the overhauled cockpit include a custom electrical system, full 3D cockpit lighting technology for every gauge and panel, improved turbine dynamics, selective state saving options, crew/passenger oxygen system, dozens of checklists and engine limit excursions that will eventually lead to failure.

    Black Square's Steam Gauge Overhaul - Analog King Air will be released soon by Just Flight and ahead of release we'll bring you a tutorial video or two covering various aspects. This one is a technical video, showing the Start Up sequence. A full flight video will follow soon.

    Product page
    Black Square Steam Gauge Overhaul - Caravan Release

