HJG Adds 76 New And Updated Liveries

HJG Summertime Surprises Web Site Update

Despite instabilities and uncertainties imposed during these times of continuing COVID, supposed climatic catastrophe, conflict, political turmoil, and unfortunate hyper-inflation rates that've been disrupting the lifestyles of so many of us recently .... HJG, during this apparently controversial period, have still managed to conjure together another major release for the enjoyment of both FS2004 and FSX users.

Today's website update is composed of another colourful collection of 76 new, and upgraded, classic jetliner liveries from civil aviation history for the HJG hosted B727, B737, BAe 146, DC-8, DC-9, DC-10, L-1011 TRISTAR, and MD-90 models, and also for the now HJG hosted DMFS BAC ONE-ELEVEN and DH COMET flight line too .... this release featuring aircraft subjects from Africa, Belgium, Ceylon, the Channel Islands, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and the USA .... and among which a selection of impressive and eye catching logo-jets, promotional legends, historic hybrids, and demonstrator liveries are represented .... along with an extremely rare, and extensively modified, BAC ONE-ELEVEN aircraft operated by a major US defense technology and development company between 1996 and 2019, and which also became the worlds last operating example of the type.

For further information concerning HJG's latest offerings please refer to today's following-linked forum announcement:

Forum Announcement

HJG's located at the following web site address:

http://www.simviation.com/hjg/