  • MK Studios Announces Dublin V2 And Shannon For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-27-2022 05:20 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MK Studios Announces Dublin V2 For MSFS

    We received so many question from you about Dublin. Here's our answer.

    This is a brand new Dublin V2 with the totally redone ground, a new layout, textures, and buildings. We're working hard on it and plan to release it before Cross The Pond Vatsim event.

    Why so long? Why V2?

    The original project was started in 2017 and released in 2019. We feel like it's about time to redo it and adjust to current graphical trends.

    PS It's not the only airport in Ireland we're working on. Check out the last shot:

    MK Studios Announces Shannon For MSFS

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BillD22

    Parallel Landings

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here's a quick shot of aircraft on approach to San Francisco International's (KSFO) two parallel runways. An American B737-800 for Runway 28R with...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 06:44 PM Go to last post
    westway

    Black out issue

    Thread Starter: westway

    I'm hoping someone might be able to help me with a new issue I'm having. The aircraft screen is "blacked out" and the aircraft turns in multiple...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 05:50 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS City Update 01 Released

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24489-MSFS-City-Update-01-Released

    Last Post By: ryogahibiki345 Today, 05:08 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 03:26 PM Go to last post