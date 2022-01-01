MK Studios Announces Dublin V2 And Shannon For MSFS

We received so many question from you about Dublin. Here's our answer.

This is a brand new Dublin V2 with the totally redone ground, a new layout, textures, and buildings. We're working hard on it and plan to release it before Cross The Pond Vatsim event.

Why so long? Why V2?

The original project was started in 2017 and released in 2019. We feel like it's about time to redo it and adjust to current graphical trends.

PS It's not the only airport in Ireland we're working on. Check out the last shot:

Source