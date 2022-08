Eaglesoft Citation XLS+ For P3D Enters Beta

Eaglesoft Flight Simulation has been quietly working on the Citation XLS+ business jet for Prepar3D v4/v5 for some time now, and this week have announced that beta testing has begun.

The XLS+ is the latest in a family of business jets, having debuted in 2008. It features Collins Pro Line 21 avionics and FADEC controlled engines. With four passengers it has a range of about 1800 nm while its powerful engine and brakes make it ideal for shorter runways.

