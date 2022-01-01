Aerosoft Releases Sim-Wings Menorca for MSFS

Menorca Airport (IATA code: MAH, ICAO code: LEMH) on the island of Menorca is one of three international commercial airports on the Balearic Islands, along with Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza.
With Menorca for Microsoft Flight Simulator, sim-wings implements the airport in high detail. High-resolution aerial photographs form the basis for extremely detailed airport buildings and an up-to-date ground layout.
Additional details include functional VDGS docking systems with Aerosoft VDGS modules and PBR materials for realistic surfaces and glass. Detailed animated jetway models, static vehicles and objects and realistic dynamic lighting for the night top off this scenery.
Features
- Highly detailed Menorca International Airport (LEMH) scenery
- Terraforming for a realistic representation of the airport terrain
- Runway with real elevation profile (sloped) according to official AENA height profile charts
- Custom aerial photo for the airport, elaborate retouching and color-correction for a true display and integration into the default aerial
- PBR Materials to build realistic glass and surfaces
- Detailed ground markings based on recent charts
- Custom taxiway lights. Some lights are made to work in one direction only (at one-way rapid exits for instance)
- Extremely detailed Menorca airport buildings with interior designs at apron side and infrastructure buildings
- All Buildings up to date: New solar roofs at main car parking, tower painted in white, new remote tower construction on terminal roof etc
- Detailed animated jetway models
- Many custom static vehicles and objects
- Realistic night time dynamic lighting
- Working VDGS Docking Systems with Aerosoft VDGS Modules