  • Aerosoft Releases Sim-Wings Menorca for MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 08-25-2022 03:43 PM
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft – Sim-Wings Menorca MSFS

    Menorca Airport (IATA code: MAH, ICAO code: LEMH) on the island of Menorca is one of three international commercial airports on the Balearic Islands, along with Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza.

    With Menorca for Microsoft Flight Simulator, sim-wings implements the airport in high detail. High-resolution aerial photographs form the basis for extremely detailed airport buildings and an up-to-date ground layout.

    Additional details include functional VDGS docking systems with Aerosoft VDGS modules and PBR materials for realistic surfaces and glass. Detailed animated jetway models, static vehicles and objects and realistic dynamic lighting for the night top off this scenery.

    Features

    • Highly detailed Menorca International Airport (LEMH) scenery
    • Terraforming for a realistic representation of the airport terrain
    • Runway with real elevation profile (sloped) according to official AENA height profile charts
    • Custom aerial photo for the airport, elaborate retouching and color-correction for a true display and integration into the default aerial
    • PBR Materials to build realistic glass and surfaces
    • Detailed ground markings based on recent charts
    • Custom taxiway lights. Some lights are made to work in one direction only (at one-way rapid exits for instance)
    • Extremely detailed Menorca airport buildings with interior designs at apron side and infrastructure buildings
    • All Buildings up to date: New solar roofs at main car parking, tower painted in white, new remote tower construction on terminal roof etc
    • Detailed animated jetway models
    • Many custom static vehicles and objects
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
    • Working VDGS Docking Systems with Aerosoft VDGS Modules

    See all Aerosoft products here

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees vatsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Herc79

    what vintage/classic aircraft are planned for FS2020 ?

    Thread Starter: Herc79

    I don't mind the new stuff, some is quite nice... but for me, there was flight before glass cockpits. There were piston powered airliners by Lockheed...

    Last Post By: valero Today, 04:27 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Last Flight of the Pegasus

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some shots of the U.S. Navy Lockheed C121J "Pegasus" 1970 flight from Christchurch New Zealand down to McMurdo Research Station in...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 03:03 PM Go to last post
    Flattermann

    Irregularities in the (engine) noise reproduction during a flight

    Thread Starter: Flattermann

    Dear FSX frieds, in the last time I had a funny problem. If I just start my FSX with for (example) a Cessna I am hearing the normal noise of the...

    Last Post By: Flattermann Today, 02:32 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS City Update 01 Released

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24489-MSFS-City-Update-01-Released

    Last Post By: JSkorna Today, 02:28 PM Go to last post