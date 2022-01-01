Aerosoft Releases Sim-Wings Menorca for MSFS

Menorca Airport (IATA code: MAH, ICAO code: LEMH) on the island of Menorca is one of three international commercial airports on the Balearic Islands, along with Palma de Mallorca and Ibiza.

With Menorca for Microsoft Flight Simulator, sim-wings implements the airport in high detail. High-resolution aerial photographs form the basis for extremely detailed airport buildings and an up-to-date ground layout.

Additional details include functional VDGS docking systems with Aerosoft VDGS modules and PBR materials for realistic surfaces and glass. Detailed animated jetway models, static vehicles and objects and realistic dynamic lighting for the night top off this scenery.

Features

Highly detailed Menorca International Airport (LEMH) scenery

Terraforming for a realistic representation of the airport terrain

Runway with real elevation profile (sloped) according to official AENA height profile charts

Custom aerial photo for the airport, elaborate retouching and color-correction for a true display and integration into the default aerial

PBR Materials to build realistic glass and surfaces

Detailed ground markings based on recent charts

Custom taxiway lights. Some lights are made to work in one direction only (at one-way rapid exits for instance)

Extremely detailed Menorca airport buildings with interior designs at apron side and infrastructure buildings

All Buildings up to date: New solar roofs at main car parking, tower painted in white, new remote tower construction on terminal roof etc

Detailed animated jetway models

Many custom static vehicles and objects

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

Working VDGS Docking Systems with Aerosoft VDGS Modules

See all Aerosoft products here