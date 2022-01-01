Thranda Design Announces Cessna U206G Stationair For X-Plane

Thranda Design is pleased to announce the next aircraft in the Dynamic Generation Series: The Cessna U206G Stationair.

All the features of the Dynamic Generation Series you've come to know and love!

About Dynamic Generation Series

Thranda's "Dynamic Generation Series" takes full advantage of X-Plane's flexibility for in-sim, real-time modifications to the currently loaded plane! Existing Thranda planes have just been updated, and are already a part of this series, but highlighting the features of this series should help communicate the value these planes provide.

Want to customize a livery? You can do it live, in-sim! Now even with PBR! Experiment with Metalness and Roughness values without leaving the sim!

Want to move around instruments on the panel for different panel configurations? Do so in real-time!** And save presets of your favorite layouts!

Want to adjust and save weight and balance more visually, without using X-Plane's W&B menu, and see your edits affect the plane in real-time? You got it!

Want to seamlessly move your plane around in slew mode to position it precisely where you want it in real-time? That's all possible in the DynaGen series!

Want to switch between different aircraft configurations on the fly, without reloading the plane? Cargo, executive, tundra, skis, etc. right at your fingertips!

Want to enjoy highest fidelity and precision in flight dynamics, making use of X-Plane's very latest physics engine advances? Look no further!

Want to immerse yourself in ultra-realistic, multi-layered soundscapes, inside and out, with unrivaled nuance and depth? It's all here!

Want to customize your aircraft? Our planes feature a unique Manifest system, which breaks out logic variables for you to edit. SimPit builders rejoice!

Source