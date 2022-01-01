Thranda Design Announces Cessna U206G Stationair For X-Plane

Thranda Design is pleased to announce the next aircraft in the Dynamic Generation Series: The Cessna U206G Stationair.
All the features of the Dynamic Generation Series you've come to know and love!
About Dynamic Generation Series
Thranda's "Dynamic Generation Series" takes full advantage of X-Plane's flexibility for in-sim, real-time modifications to the currently loaded plane! Existing Thranda planes have just been updated, and are already a part of this series, but highlighting the features of this series should help communicate the value these planes provide.
- Want to customize a livery? You can do it live, in-sim! Now even with PBR! Experiment with Metalness and Roughness values without leaving the sim!
- Want to move around instruments on the panel for different panel configurations? Do so in real-time!** And save presets of your favorite layouts!
- Want to adjust and save weight and balance more visually, without using X-Plane's W&B menu, and see your edits affect the plane in real-time? You got it!
- Want to seamlessly move your plane around in slew mode to position it precisely where you want it in real-time? That's all possible in the DynaGen series!
- Want to switch between different aircraft configurations on the fly, without reloading the plane? Cargo, executive, tundra, skis, etc. right at your fingertips!
- Want to enjoy highest fidelity and precision in flight dynamics, making use of X-Plane's very latest physics engine advances? Look no further!
- Want to immerse yourself in ultra-realistic, multi-layered soundscapes, inside and out, with unrivaled nuance and depth? It's all here!
- Want to customize your aircraft? Our planes feature a unique Manifest system, which breaks out logic variables for you to edit. SimPit builders rejoice!