  • Thranda Design Announces Cessna U206G Stationair For X-Plane

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-25-2022 10:59 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Thranda Design Announces Cessna U206G Stationair For X-Plane

    Thranda Design is pleased to announce the next aircraft in the Dynamic Generation Series: The Cessna U206G Stationair.

    All the features of the Dynamic Generation Series you've come to know and love!

    About Dynamic Generation Series

    Thranda's "Dynamic Generation Series" takes full advantage of X-Plane's flexibility for in-sim, real-time modifications to the currently loaded plane! Existing Thranda planes have just been updated, and are already a part of this series, but highlighting the features of this series should help communicate the value these planes provide.

    • Want to customize a livery? You can do it live, in-sim! Now even with PBR! Experiment with Metalness and Roughness values without leaving the sim!
    • Want to move around instruments on the panel for different panel configurations? Do so in real-time!** And save presets of your favorite layouts!
    • Want to adjust and save weight and balance more visually, without using X-Plane's W&B menu, and see your edits affect the plane in real-time? You got it!
    • Want to seamlessly move your plane around in slew mode to position it precisely where you want it in real-time? That's all possible in the DynaGen series!
    • Want to switch between different aircraft configurations on the fly, without reloading the plane? Cargo, executive, tundra, skis, etc. right at your fingertips!
    • Want to enjoy highest fidelity and precision in flight dynamics, making use of X-Plane's very latest physics engine advances? Look no further!
    • Want to immerse yourself in ultra-realistic, multi-layered soundscapes, inside and out, with unrivaled nuance and depth? It's all here!
    • Want to customize your aircraft? Our planes feature a unique Manifest system, which breaks out logic variables for you to edit. SimPit builders rejoice!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research latinvfr lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    connolly44

    Shockwave Redux Landing Lights not showing.

    Thread Starter: connolly44

    Hello all On Concorde X (Arrow Air version) I cannot get any Shockwave landing lights to work? I have copiied and pasted from the manual to the...

    Last Post By: il88pp Today, 12:09 PM Go to last post
    Qballbandit

    AFCAD Lock to Flightsim Not Working

    Thread Starter: Qballbandit

    Hello folks, Using a WIN10 gaming rig, I am trying to lock AFCAD to the sim so I can add parking spots to numerous airports. I start the sim, select...

    Last Post By: Qballbandit Today, 10:59 AM Go to last post
    cj75s

    Had to move FSX to another drive think this is for the "techies"

    Thread Starter: cj75s

    Hi Guys I had FSX installed on my D: drive and windows 10 installed on my C: drive. Thought it was a good idea at the time to keep them on...

    Last Post By: dlfrenchmd Today, 10:30 AM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Top Gun Maverick Darkstar Tutorials

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24246-Top-Gun-Maverick-Darkstar-Tutorials

    Last Post By: hanarush Yesterday, 10:13 PM Go to last post