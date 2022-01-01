PMDG Announces Release of PMDG 737-800 MSFS

A few moments ago we have released to you this wonderful new simulation product through our store at www.pmdg.com. It is available under special "Early Adopter" pricing for $69.99 through the end of the early adopter period, which we anticipate will end in October.

The 737-800 is by far the most popular of the vaunted Boeing 737 series, with nearly 5,000 units produced by Boeing, and nearly 4,600 still in operation worldwide. This airplane serves as the backbone to many world airline fleets, with some famous names attaching their growth to the success of the 800 as a market builder, such as RyanAir, Southwest, Delta and others.

PMDG have faithfully reproduced the details and nuances of this airplane, from both large and small differences in the aircraft systems, to the differences in how the airplane flies and the unique energy management challenges it presents to pilots flying the 737-800 in the real world. Now you too, can experience the difference between flying the longer, heavier sibling of the 737-600 and 737-700 airplanes!

One of the details that simmers will notice right away is the change in pitch technique required when leaving and returning to a runway. In the 737-800, speed management and pitch control are far more important. Rotate at too low a speed, and you risk dragging the tail. Get slow on final approach and you have the same risk. Speed control is important, and recognizing the difference in deck angle required will make it interesting for those of you who routinely switch between the shorter 700 and the longer 800 such as pilots at many airlines are required to do.

We have been working hard all summer to bring you this in depth, high accurate simulation of the 737-800 and all of it's systems. We appreciate your company this summer during our work and we hope you enjoy taking her out on flying adventures the world over!

Since the 737 product line is in it's Early Adopter period, we have many new features still coming during the days and weeks ahead! Stay tuned here for previews of our upcoming PMDG Universal Flight Tablet, expanded features for the entire 737 product line and of course the upcoming 737-900 series as well!

Thank you from all of us on the PMDG team. We are celebrating 25 years of bringing highly detailed aircraft simulations to the simming marketplace- and your enthusiasm for our products is very much appreciated. The hard work of Asobo and Microsoft, combined with your enthusiasm in the market have combined to create a better environment for PMDG's products than we have ever seen- and we most appreciate your embrace of our product lines.

