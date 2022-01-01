Mataveri Airport Review By Practically Geek Channel

In today's MSFS 2020 Payware Review I've travelled to Easter Island to explore Mataveri Airport.

This Airport is known as the most remote Airport in the world, WTFlightSim and SoFly have recreated it in great detail.

No area has been left untouched by this high-quality airport. Such a beautiful place in the world deserves an equally beautiful rendition in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Admire the detailed airport modelling with its unique structure and materials. You will be impressed by the airport signage that has been painstakingly recreated to the finest level of detail. Be sure to say hello to the hand-crafted and carefully placed Moai scattered throughout.

You will be absorbed by the tropical atmosphere from the moment you touch down on Easter Island. WTFlightSim has gone above and beyond with this faithful recreation of Mataveri International Airport and you will find passion in each model and texture. Gorgeous animations, UHD 4K texturing and an accurate ground layout will make you fall in love with Mataveri International Airport yourself.

The airport can easily accommodate aircraft up to the 787 right through to smaller GA traffic. So if you want to fly a big jet to the island or simply go on an island tour, Mataveri International Airport can perfectly accommodate your flying style.

Mataveri International Airport is a must-have in your collection if you LOVE island approaches, learning about new cultures and are eager to fly somewhere truly unique in the world.

Why You Will Love It

Lovingly created airport with high-quality UHD textures

Stunning scenic approach that takes you right over the cliff edge

Amazing island views from all angles of the airport

Brimming with local knowledge and features such as the iconic Moai statues

An airport that can accommodate all aircraft types and sizes offering you limitless possibilities

Outstanding atmosphere of the airport thanks to the pixel-perfect airport signage

Excellent performance with a focus on highly detailed modelling

Accurate layout, signage, and modelling for the most realistic rendition

