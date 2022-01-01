  • Mataveri Airport Review By Practically Geek Channel

    robert
    Mataveri Airport Review By Practically Geek Channel

    Review: Mataveri Airport

    By Practically Geek Channel

     

    In today's MSFS 2020 Payware Review I've travelled to Easter Island to explore Mataveri Airport.

    This Airport is known as the most remote Airport in the world, WTFlightSim and SoFly have recreated it in great detail.

    No area has been left untouched by this high-quality airport. Such a beautiful place in the world deserves an equally beautiful rendition in Microsoft Flight Simulator. Admire the detailed airport modelling with its unique structure and materials. You will be impressed by the airport signage that has been painstakingly recreated to the finest level of detail. Be sure to say hello to the hand-crafted and carefully placed Moai scattered throughout.

    You will be absorbed by the tropical atmosphere from the moment you touch down on Easter Island. WTFlightSim has gone above and beyond with this faithful recreation of Mataveri International Airport and you will find passion in each model and texture. Gorgeous animations, UHD 4K texturing and an accurate ground layout will make you fall in love with Mataveri International Airport yourself.

    The airport can easily accommodate aircraft up to the 787 right through to smaller GA traffic. So if you want to fly a big jet to the island or simply go on an island tour, Mataveri International Airport can perfectly accommodate your flying style.

    Mataveri International Airport is a must-have in your collection if you LOVE island approaches, learning about new cultures and are eager to fly somewhere truly unique in the world.

    Why You Will Love It

    • Lovingly created airport with high-quality UHD textures
    • Stunning scenic approach that takes you right over the cliff edge
    • Amazing island views from all angles of the airport
    • Brimming with local knowledge and features such as the iconic Moai statues
    • An airport that can accommodate all aircraft types and sizes offering you limitless possibilities
    • Outstanding atmosphere of the airport thanks to the pixel-perfect airport signage
    • Excellent performance with a focus on highly detailed modelling
    • Accurate layout, signage, and modelling for the most realistic rendition
    • Made with <3 by WTFlightSim

    Purchase SoFly – Mataveri International Airport MSFS
    See other SoFly products

