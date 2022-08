Just Flight Releases 172SP Classic Enhancement MSFS

This add-on provides a significant boost to the realism of the default Cessna 172 Skyhawk (standard, float plane and ski plane) included in the Deluxe or Premium Deluxe edition of Microsoft Flight Simulator, with enhancements to the electrical system and many upgrades to the default cockpit instrumentation.

Engine wear and tear is now modelled and insufficient maintenance will have consequences for your Skyhawk.

