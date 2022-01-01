  • Bluegrass/Westwind Announce Great Caribbean Air Rally

    Bluegrass and WestWind Airlines are running a Great Caribbean Air Rally in September

    The rally consists of 10 daily legs. Flight information will be made available for FS2004, FSX, P3D and X-Plane, together with details for MSFS flights. Details of the flights and weather are provided so that anyone with a different simulator can make up their own flight plans.

    The rally will officially run from September 1st until October 1st. Flexibility in flight reporting throughout the rally period will be accepted.

    You may select any propeller driven aircraft of your choice, be it default, freeware or payware suited to your simulator.

    The event is not a race, each participant is asked to complete a simple test flight at their chosen cruise speed for their selected aircraft. Individual scores will then be calculated on the accuracy of matching target times set for each entry.

    Flight plans and test flight information for the rally have now been released.

    This will allow time to choose an aircraft and practice the test flight time to submit with registration details.

    Click here for more information

