Aerosoft Releases FSDG - Sharm El-Sheikh for MSFS

Sharm El-Sheikh “the bay of the Sheikh” is one of the most popular holiday destinations at the Red Sea, and the second biggest airport in Egypt.
Handling up to 9.5 million passengers per year with its new remarkable terminal 1 and the terminal 2 extension, the airport is busier than ever.
Visit Egypt now in MSFS!
Features
- Detailed airport scenery of Sharm El-Sheikh (HESH / SSH)
- Includes terminal 1 and terminal 2 extension
- Updated to feature latest changes at the airport
- Optimized for great performance and visual results in MSFS
- Compatible with all known add-ons
- Manual included
System Requirements
- Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 CPU (Core 2 Quad advised)
- RAM: 2 GB
- Direct X 9 compatible Graphics Card with 512 MB or higher
- Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS 2020)
- Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7/8/10/11
Purchase FSDG - Sharm El-Sheikh for MSFS
See all FSDG scenery here
See all Aerosoft products here