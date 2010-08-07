  • Aerosoft Releases FSDG - Sharm El-Sheikh for MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 08-22-2022 12:49 PM  Number of Views: 286  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft – FSDG – Sharm El-Sheikh MSFS

    Sharm El-Sheikh “the bay of the Sheikh” is one of the most popular holiday destinations at the Red Sea, and the second biggest airport in Egypt.

    Handling up to 9.5 million passengers per year with its new remarkable terminal 1 and the terminal 2 extension, the airport is busier than ever.

    Visit Egypt now in MSFS!

    Features

    • Detailed airport scenery of Sharm El-Sheikh (HESH / SSH)
    • Includes terminal 1 and terminal 2 extension
    • Updated to feature latest changes at the airport
    • Optimized for great performance and visual results in MSFS
    • Compatible with all known add-ons
    • Manual included

    System Requirements

    • Intel Core 2 Duo E6850 CPU (Core 2 Quad advised)
    • RAM: 2 GB
    • Direct X 9 compatible Graphics Card with 512 MB or higher
    • Microsoft Flight Simulator (MSFS 2020)
    • Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7/8/10/11

    Purchase FSDG - Sharm El-Sheikh for MSFS
    See all FSDG scenery here
    See all Aerosoft products here

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx guide helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Nels_Anderson

    Article: MSFS Sim Update 10 Delayed

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?24466-MSFS-Sim-Update-10-Delayed

    Last Post By: N069NT Today, 06:51 PM Go to last post
    Darknight1995

    Google Maps for FSX

    Thread Starter: Darknight1995

    Is it still possible to download Google Maps with FSX in 2022?

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 04:03 PM Go to last post
    btbenoit

    AI Traffic Question

    Thread Starter: btbenoit

    Hello Gang. I've installed 3 WOAI ai packages. United, Delta, and American which all fly into my local KLFT airport (in real life). However in the...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 02:06 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Finnish Fishbed

    Thread Starter: jankees

    mig21-01 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr mig21-06 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr mig21-07 by JanKees Blom, on Flickr

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 10:03 AM Go to last post