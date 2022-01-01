  • Aerosoft Releases Airfield St. Peter-Ording For MSFS

    by
    robert
    Published on 08-21-2022 03:28 PM  Number of Views: 138  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft – Airfield St. Peter-Ording MSFS

    St. Peter-Ording (EDXO), known for its large sandy beaches and an annual kitesurfing event, is the next airfield in FlightSim Studio AG’s small VFR Airfields series. Heide-Büsum (EDXB) is followed by St. Peter-Ording, which are not far apart and invite you to a short hop.

    The airfield has been lovingly recreated in detail with hundreds of pictures taken on site and, with a runway of 670 meters and a certification of up to 5.7 tones, it even offers space for larger aircraft. So even island hopping or beach exploration with a TBM 850 or a PC-12 is possible.

    Features

    • True-to-the-original replica of the St. Peter-Ording airfield
    • PBR texturing based on more than 100 photos taken on site
    • Detailed modelling including the tower interior
    • Animated windsock and flags
    • Custom lighting
    • Custom created static gliders
    • Optimized for PC and Xbox

    System Requirements

    • Microsoft Flight Simulator
    • OS: Windows 10 (Nov 2019 Update – 1909)
    • CPU: Intel i5-4460 -or- Ryzen 3 1200 or better
    • GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 -or- Radeon RX 570 or better
    • DirectX: DirectX 11
    • VRAM: 4 GB
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • HDD: 200 MB
    • Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

    Purchase Aerosoft – Airfield St. Peter-Ording for MSFS 2020
    See other Aerosoft products for MSFS 2020

