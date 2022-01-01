Aerosoft Releases Airfield St. Peter-Ording For MSFS

St. Peter-Ording (EDXO), known for its large sandy beaches and an annual kitesurfing event, is the next airfield in FlightSim Studio AG’s small VFR Airfields series. Heide-Büsum (EDXB) is followed by St. Peter-Ording, which are not far apart and invite you to a short hop.

The airfield has been lovingly recreated in detail with hundreds of pictures taken on site and, with a runway of 670 meters and a certification of up to 5.7 tones, it even offers space for larger aircraft. So even island hopping or beach exploration with a TBM 850 or a PC-12 is possible.

Features

True-to-the-original replica of the St. Peter-Ording airfield

PBR texturing based on more than 100 photos taken on site

Detailed modelling including the tower interior

Animated windsock and flags

Custom lighting

Custom created static gliders

Optimized for PC and Xbox

System Requirements

Microsoft Flight Simulator

OS: Windows 10 (Nov 2019 Update – 1909)

CPU: Intel i5-4460 -or- Ryzen 3 1200 or better

GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 -or- Radeon RX 570 or better

DirectX: DirectX 11

VRAM: 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB

HDD: 200 MB

Bandwidth: 5 Mbps

