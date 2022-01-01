Aerosoft Announces Airfield St. Peter-Ording For MSFS

St. Peter-Ording (EDXO), known for its large sandy beaches and an annual kitesurfing event, is the next airfield in FlightSim Studio AG’s small VFR Airfields series. Heide-Büsum (EDXB) is followed by St. Peter-Ording, which are not far apart and invite you to a short hop.
The airfield has been lovingly recreated in detail with hundreds of pictures taken on site and, with a runway of 670 meters and a certification of up to 5.7 tones, it even offers space for larger aircraft. So even island hopping or beach exploration with a TBM 850 or a PC-12 is possible.
Features
- True-to-the-original replica of the St. Peter-Ording airfield
- PBR texturing based on more than 100 photos taken on site
- Detailed modelling including the tower interior
- Animated windsock and flags
- Custom lighting
- Custom created static gliders
- Optimized for PC and Xbox
System Requirements
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- OS: Windows 10 (Nov 2019 Update – 1909)
- CPU: Intel i5-4460 -or- Ryzen 3 1200 or better
- GPU: NVIDIA GTX 770 -or- Radeon RX 570 or better
- DirectX: DirectX 11
- VRAM: 4 GB
- RAM: 8 GB
- HDD: 200 MB
- Bandwidth: 5 Mbps