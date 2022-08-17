  • Burning Blue Design Releases Redhill Aerodrome MSFS

    Burning Blue Design Releases Redhill Aerodrome MSFS

    Burning Blue Design is extremely proud to release our latest product for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Redhill Aerodrome (EGKR).

    Located to the south-east of Redhill in Surrey, Redhill Aerodrome sits less than 4 miles north of London Gatwick Airport.

    Redhill was first used as an aerodrome in 1933 for private flying by the Redhill Flying Club. As with many British airfields, it became an important asset in the Second World War, becoming a training school and fighter base with Spitfires stationed during the period of the war. It was also home to Canadian and Polish squadrons.

    Today, Redhill has a range of commercial aviation activities; these range from helicopter and fixed wing charter services to flying training and aircraft maintenance. The aerodrome is also home to a number of private aircraft whose owners base them at Redhill because it provides a convenient location for both business and leisure purposes. The Aerodrome is also provides a base for the Air Ambulance Kent Surrey and Sussex together with the National Police Air Service.

    Redhill Aerodrome has been faithfully recreated by Burning Blue Design undertaking on-site visits. We have also collaborated with actual pilots based at Redhill to ensure the highest levels of accuracy.

    Features

    • Over 170 custom 3D objects each with full Physical Based Rendering (PBR) textures
    • Based on 2022 layout with accurate runways, taxiways and custom taxi signs
    • Highly detailed control tower and hangar interiors
    • Animated hangar doors which close at night (Parking spot 7 – open manually with Taxi Lights)
    • Completely custom windsock and dynamic animated flags
    • Dynamic visitors change depending on the time of day
    • Real-life static aircraft based at Redhill
    • Full night lighting and dynamic weather compatibility
    • Enhanced high resolution color corrected ground textures

