Perfect Flight Releases Grand Caravan Liveries Pack for MSFS

This representation of the Cessna Grand Caravan for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 contains twenty liveries in 8k textures, finely crafted by Tamas Palfi.

Liveries List:

House Colors

Air Caraibes

Southern Airways Express

DHL

JadLog

Soundsair

Desert Islands

Centre École de Parachutisme Atmosphair

Institut Cartografic de Catalunya

Cutty Sark

UK Parachute Services

Kan Air

Red Bull

Priority Air Charter

Pacific Wings

FedEx

Mokulele Airlines

Maya Island Air

Aerotucan

Aerotron

Requirements

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 version

