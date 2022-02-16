  • Perfect Flight Releases Grand Caravan Liveries Pack for MSFS

    Published on 08-20-2022  
    Perfect Flight - Grand Caravan Liveries Pack for MSFS

    This representation of the Cessna Grand Caravan for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 contains twenty liveries in 8k textures, finely crafted by Tamas Palfi.

    Liveries List:

    • House Colors
    • Air Caraibes
    • Southern Airways Express
    • DHL
    • JadLog
    • Soundsair
    • Desert Islands
    • Centre École de Parachutisme Atmosphair
    • Institut Cartografic de Catalunya
    • Cutty Sark
    • UK Parachute Services
    • Kan Air
    • Red Bull
    • Priority Air Charter
    • Pacific Wings
    • FedEx
    • Mokulele Airlines
    • Maya Island Air
    • Aerotucan
    • Aerotron

    Requirements

    • Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 version

