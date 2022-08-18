Come Fly The TransAmerican Bicycle Trail Route Marathon Fundraiser

It’s official! We will have the Eric Flight Fly the TransAmerican Bicycle Route Fundraising Flight Sim Marathon starting on Saturday, August 20th, 2022

Aerosoft announces that Mega Airport Milan Malpensa (LIMC) is coming soon to MSFS 2020. This is the largest airport in northern Italy. The scenery will feature an accurate control tower and terminal buildings, hangars and airport layout with full dynamic lighting, custom animated jetways and more.

In their latest development update, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team has announced that Sim Update 10 (SU10) has been delayed for about two more weeks. Also revealed is the next World Update: Canada.

Microsoft announces the release of the third aircraft in their "Famous Flyers" series, the Beechcraft V35B Bonanza. A favorite among aviators, this classic and sporty cruiser boasts performance to match its outstanding looks.

Can you believe it? Microsoft Flight Simulator (aka MSFS 2020) was released two years ago today. This new version of the sim has certainly revived interest in computer flight simming and changed the way we looked at the virtual world. It's come a long way in the two years since that initial release and as an on-going project still has a lot to come in the future.

As a follow-up to their recently released DH-100 Vampire, SwissMilSim has announced that their next project for MSFS 2020 will be the DH-112 Venom. The Venom was designed by de Havilland in the late 1940's and is largely based on the Vampire.

FlyByWire announces that the development version of their A32NX now has a new payload management feature as part of their flyPadOS 3. You can now customize your passenger placement, weights and cargo distribution.

Though summer may be approaching its end, M'M Simulations is running their Summer Sale now through the end of August. They make scenery for MSFS 2020 and X-Plane, covering a wide variety of airports. Most scenery is now available at the FlightSim.Com Store at 50% off the regular price.

Scenery developer SimNord has announced that their next project for MSFS 2020 will be Herning Airport (EKHG), located in central Denmark. It is a medium size airport with two runways. A number of screen shots are offered but no further details.

When Just Flight announced their new RJ Professional a few days ago, they promised to keep us updated with development news. The first dev update has now been published. It's mostly a series of screen shots, showing both the plane's exterior with a sample of the liveries to be available, as well as the cockpit.

FlightSim Studio (FSS) has posted to their web site a progress update on their SeaRey Elite amphibian for MSFS 2020. Development has reached the point where the plane is now in beta testing. The announcement includes a detailed feature list and details on some of the plane's special features.