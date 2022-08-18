Come Fly The TransAmerican Bicycle Trail Route Marathon Fundraiser

  • GSX For MSFS 2020 First Look

    The release of GSX Ground Services for MSFS 2020 from FSDreamTeam is imminent! Today FilbertFlies presents us with a video preview of what GSX offers with a basic tutorial on how to use its most important features.

    August 18, 2022, 12:39 pm
    RonTom's Most Epic Adventure

    What Is RonTom? The authors are two "Old Timers" with a passion for aviation and a penchant for telling stories. The result is some aviation / flightsim storytelling based on some real world locations that they think are fun and interesting. This time they take on a great adventure...the famous Silk Road. This includes a large area and many possible places to visit, so each of them offer a different way to explore.

    August 13, 2022, 12:25 pm
    Video: Flightsim vs Real Life Landings

    In this video shared with us by Laurie Doering, join him for a Flight Simulator Memory Lane experience and enjoy the visual comparisons between Flight Simulator and the real world during the final approach at five different southern Ontario airports.

    August 4, 2022, 1:19 pm
    Review: iniScene London Heathrow v2 for MSFS 2020

    iniScene have released a Version 2 of their London Heathrow Airport (EGLL) scenery. In this video, FilbertFlies goes back over the things he criticised in their initial release and sees which of them have been improved. He found a significant performance improvement with V2.

    July 30, 2022, 2:41 pm
    Mach 10 From Multiple Angles

    With the Darkstar for MSFS 2020 you can fly at Mach 10, or ten times the speed of sound. This is so much faster than any plane we're more familiar with it's hard to envision just what this kind of speed is like. Well, imagine no more as thecorporatepilotdad has created this video of the Darkstare at Mach 10 from a variety of angles.

    July 23, 2022, 6:06 pm
    Review: Stairport - Exeter Int'l Airport MSFS

    It's always nice to find a reviewer who actually has familiarity with the real-world subject involved. Reviewer Foxtrot Ostrich here provides a short video review of what was at one time his local airport, Exeter International Airport (EGTE), in the southwest UK. This scenery is created by Stairport and published by Aerosoft.

    July 21, 2022, 6:22 pm
  • Aerosoft Announces Mega Airport Milan Malpensa MSFS

    Aerosoft announces that Mega Airport Milan Malpensa (LIMC) is coming soon to MSFS 2020. This is the largest airport in northern Italy. The scenery will feature an accurate control tower and terminal buildings, hangars and airport layout with full dynamic lighting, custom animated jetways and more.

    August 19, 2022, 3:10 pm
    MSFS Sim Update 10 Delayed

    In their latest development update, the Microsoft Flight Simulator team has announced that Sim Update 10 (SU10) has been delayed for about two more weeks. Also revealed is the next World Update: Canada.

    August 19, 2022, 2:14 pm
    MSFS Famous Flyers #3 - Bonanza Released

    Microsoft announces the release of the third aircraft in their "Famous Flyers" series, the Beechcraft V35B Bonanza. A favorite among aviators, this classic and sporty cruiser boasts performance to match its outstanding looks.

    August 19, 2022, 1:54 pm
    Two Years Of MSFS 2020

    Can you believe it? Microsoft Flight Simulator (aka MSFS 2020) was released two years ago today. This new version of the sim has certainly revived interest in computer flight simming and changed the way we looked at the virtual world. It's come a long way in the two years since that initial release and as an on-going project still has a lot to come in the future.

    August 18, 2022, 2:09 pm
    SwissMilSim Announces DH-112 Venom For MSFS

    As a follow-up to their recently released DH-100 Vampire, SwissMilSim has announced that their next project for MSFS 2020 will be the DH-112 Venom. The Venom was designed by de Havilland in the late 1940's and is largely based on the Vampire.

    August 18, 2022, 1:45 pm
    FlyByWire Adds Payload Manager Feature To A32NX

    FlyByWire announces that the development version of their A32NX now has a new payload management feature as part of their flyPadOS 3. You can now customize your passenger placement, weights and cargo distribution.

    August 17, 2022, 2:31 pm
    M'M Simulations Summer Sale

    Though summer may be approaching its end, M'M Simulations is running their Summer Sale now through the end of August. They make scenery for MSFS 2020 and X-Plane, covering a wide variety of airports. Most scenery is now available at the FlightSim.Com Store at 50% off the regular price.

    August 17, 2022, 2:15 pm
    SimNord Announces EKHG Herning Airport

    Scenery developer SimNord has announced that their next project for MSFS 2020 will be Herning Airport (EKHG), located in central Denmark. It is a medium size airport with two runways. A number of screen shots are offered but no further details.

    August 17, 2022, 1:20 pm
    Just Flight RJ First Development Update

    When Just Flight announced their new RJ Professional a few days ago, they promised to keep us updated with development news. The first dev update has now been published. It's mostly a series of screen shots, showing both the plane's exterior with a sample of the liveries to be available, as well as the cockpit.

    August 17, 2022, 12:59 pm
    FlightSim Studio SeaRey Elite for MSFS – Now In Beta Testing

    FlightSim Studio (FSS) has posted to their web site a progress update on their SeaRey Elite amphibian for MSFS 2020. Development has reached the point where the plane is now in beta testing. The announcement includes a detailed feature list and details on some of the plane's special features.

    August 16, 2022, 2:34 pm
    Milviz - State Of The Sim Video

    A few days ago developer Milviz hosted a live stream in which they talked about their current and future projects, a rebranding as Blackbird Simulations and more. This has now been posted as a Youtube video. Included are details on their ATR and Huey project and additional updates and teases.

    August 16, 2022, 2:20 pm
    Just Flight Previews Fokker F28 Cockpit

    Just Flight has a new development update on their work in progress Fokker F28 for MSFS 2020. They have regularly provided updates and this new one is focused on the 8K cockpit textures, showing lots of little details all around the cockpit.

    August 16, 2022, 1:52 pm
  • Come Fly The TransAmerican Bicycle Trail Route Marathon Fundraiser

    by
    robert
    Published on 08-19-2022 05:13 PM  Number of Views: 18  
    0 Comments

    Fly the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail

    It’s official! We will have the Eric Flight Fly the TransAmerican Bicycle Route Fundraising Flight Sim Marathon starting on Saturday, August 20th, 2022. All the information you need to participate is in the briefing available here: Fly the TransAmerica Bicycle Trail Marathon Briefing

    Just Flight and Drzewiecki Design will be donating prizes that will be raffled to those that participate in the marathon (see briefing for more info).

    Hope to see you there

    Eric LeMarier
    aka Eric Flight

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022