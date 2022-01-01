  • MSFS Sim Update 10 Delayed

    MSFS Sim Update 10 Delayed

    August 18, is the two-year anniversary of our release on PC, and what a busy day it was! Earlier this morning, we launched the third plane in our series of Famous Flyers, the v-tail Beechcraft Bonanza V35. We also hosted another of our Dev Q&A sessions with Jorg, Seb, and Martial. If you missed it, you can watch the video here (Twitch only for now, YouTube version coming tomorrow). One highlight of the livestream was the reveal of the next World Update: Canada!

    Finally, Jorg announced that we have made the difficult decision to delay the release of Sim Update 10 for approximately two more weeks. This will give the developers additional time to resolve some issues reported by our community beta testers, especially concerning PC performance.

    Thanks to you, all our players, for making the last two years so special for the flight sim community. We look forward to sharing more aviation adventures with you for many years to come!

    --MSFS Team

    Feature Discovery Series

    Watch Matt Nischan, Founder and lead architect at Working Title Simulations, chat about the Garmin G1000 NXi and how it will be incorporated into Microsoft Flight Simulator, plus all the new updates and features included in the Sim Update 10 release!

