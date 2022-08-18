  • MSFS Famous Flyers #3 - Bonanza Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-19-2022 09:54 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS Famous Flyers #3 - Bonanza Released

    The Microsoft Flight Simulator team is excited to announce the latest release in the Famous Flyers series of aircraft - the Beechcraft Bonanza V35, one of the most distinctive, memorably stylish aircraft in the history of aviation. A favorite among aviators, this classic and sporty cruiser boasts performance to match its outstanding looks.

    The Bonanza V35 is a single-engine, 4-seat, V-tail monoplane manufactured by American aircraft firm Beechcraft. The V35 is a member of the venerable Bonanza family, which holds the title of longest-running continuously produced aircraft line in history. The Bonanza V35 was produced from 1966 to 1967 and is recognizable over other Bonanza V-tail models due to a number of distinguishing features including a one-piece windshield and trapezoidal rear windows.

    The Bonanza V35 comes with ten liveries, including an Xbox, an Aviator’s Club, and eight others from which to choose. It is available in the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-sim marketplace for $14.99. Stay tuned for more Famous Flyers aircraft coming soon. The sky is calling!

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    btbenoit

    AI Traffic Question

    Thread Starter: btbenoit

    Hello Gang. I've installed 3 WOAI ai packages. United, Delta, and American which all fly into my local KLFT airport (in real life). However in the...

    Last Post By: btbenoit Today, 11:40 AM Go to last post
    BillD22

    Randoms

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    Here are some random shots from flights over the last several months. A Navy P3C Orion departing Lajes Air Base (LPLA) in the Azores Islands ...

    Last Post By: Firefalcon Today, 11:39 AM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    Night Pegasus

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    Night Pegasus...your friendly inexpensive Turkish airline.

    Last Post By: Firefalcon Today, 11:37 AM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    KDCA to KALT (Summer 2022 Edition)

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    KDCA to KALT (Summer 2022 Edition) Reagan National to Atlanta

    Last Post By: Firefalcon Today, 11:36 AM Go to last post