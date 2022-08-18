MSFS Famous Flyers #3 - Bonanza Released

The Microsoft Flight Simulator team is excited to announce the latest release in the Famous Flyers series of aircraft - the Beechcraft Bonanza V35, one of the most distinctive, memorably stylish aircraft in the history of aviation. A favorite among aviators, this classic and sporty cruiser boasts performance to match its outstanding looks.

The Bonanza V35 is a single-engine, 4-seat, V-tail monoplane manufactured by American aircraft firm Beechcraft. The V35 is a member of the venerable Bonanza family, which holds the title of longest-running continuously produced aircraft line in history. The Bonanza V35 was produced from 1966 to 1967 and is recognizable over other Bonanza V-tail models due to a number of distinguishing features including a one-piece windshield and trapezoidal rear windows.

The Bonanza V35 comes with ten liveries, including an Xbox, an Aviator’s Club, and eight others from which to choose. It is available in the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-sim marketplace for $14.99. Stay tuned for more Famous Flyers aircraft coming soon. The sky is calling!

