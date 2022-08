SwissMilSim Announces DH-112 Venom For MSFS

Encouraged by the success of our Vampire DH-100, we are already working on our new project for MSFS! You probably all recognized it...: first steps of the Venom DH-112 in the new simulation!

The de Havilland DH-112 Venom was a British single engine jet aircraft designed in the late 1940's. Much of its design was based on the DH-100 Vampire, the previous release from SwissMilSim.

Source