GSX For MSFS 2020 First Look

    Review: GSX First Look for MSFS 2020

    By FilbertFlies

     

    The release of FSDreamTeam's GSX for MSFS is imminent! This video offers a bit of everything - an introduction to what GSX offers, a basic tutorial on how you use its most important features and my thoughts on how good it is based on my experiences so far. I look at how it interacts with the PMDG 737-700, the Fenix A320 and the Flybywire A32NX. I hope you find it useful.

    For more in-depth coverage of some of the features that didn't make it into this video, make sure you join me on a stream or two, either here or on Twitch.

    System Specs

    • i7 8700k processor
    • 32 GB RAM
    • GeForce GTX 1080Ti
    • LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor
    • Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick
    • Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals
    • Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

    About GSX

    GSX Ground Services by FSDreamTeam is a revolutionary new product that simulates several operations on the ground, such as marshalling, catering, boarding/disembarking passengers (including baggage), stairs, refuelling vehicles, pushback with realistic behaviour, follow me cars, docking system and more.

    FilbertFlies
    Youtube Channel
    Discord
    Twitch

