GSX For MSFS 2020 First Look

The release of FSDreamTeam's GSX for MSFS is imminent! This video offers a bit of everything - an introduction to what GSX offers, a basic tutorial on how you use its most important features and my thoughts on how good it is based on my experiences so far. I look at how it interacts with the PMDG 737-700, the Fenix A320 and the Flybywire A32NX. I hope you find it useful.

System Specs

i7 8700k processor

32 GB RAM

GeForce GTX 1080Ti

LG UltraWide 25UM58 25-inch Monitor

Thrustmaster T16000.M flight stick

Thrustmaster TFRP T. Flight Rudder Pedals

Honeycomb Bravo Throttle Quadrant

About GSX

GSX Ground Services by FSDreamTeam is a revolutionary new product that simulates several operations on the ground, such as marshalling, catering, boarding/disembarking passengers (including baggage), stairs, refuelling vehicles, pushback with realistic behaviour, follow me cars, docking system and more.

