  • FlyByWire Adds Payload Manager Feature To A32NX

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-17-2022 10:31 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    FlyByWire Adds Payload Manager Feature To A32NX

    FlyByWire announces that the development version of their A32NX now has a new payload management feature as part of their flyPadOS 3. You can now customize your passenger placement, weights and cargo distribution.

    The payload section can be found in Ground Services Page on the EFB and selecting the Payload tab. Once on this page you will be presented with the following:

    • A top-down model of the A32NX seating configuration
    • Entry fields to configure PAX and Cargo
    • Per passenger weight and baggage weight entry
    • Boarding time settings
    • Dynamic CG and payload chart

    Source
    A32NX weight and balance docs

