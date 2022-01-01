FlyByWire Adds Payload Manager Feature To A32NX

FlyByWire announces that the development version of their A32NX now has a new payload management feature as part of their flyPadOS 3. You can now customize your passenger placement, weights and cargo distribution.

The payload section can be found in Ground Services Page on the EFB and selecting the Payload tab. Once on this page you will be presented with the following:

A top-down model of the A32NX seating configuration

Entry fields to configure PAX and Cargo

Per passenger weight and baggage weight entry

Boarding time settings

Dynamic CG and payload chart

Source

A32NX weight and balance docs