SimNord Announces EKHG Herning Airport

Scenery developer SimNord has announced that their next project for MSFS 2020 will be Herning Airport (EKHG), located in central Denmark. It is a medium size airport with two runways. A number of screen shots are offered but no further details.
Been a long time, but I now have two of them! This is the Sabena; I also kept the L 'Air Azur! So far, very fun to fly! Rick :cool:Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 08:41 AM
Are the Logitech foot pedals compatible with the Honeycomb Alpha Flight Controls Yoke with Honeycomb Aeronautical Bravo Throttle Quadrant? Also, has...Last Post By: Hank1946 Today, 02:08 AM
The McDonnell Douglas F4-B Phantom! Rick :cool:Last Post By: Downwind66 Yesterday, 09:31 PM
The Grumman F14D by Dino Cattaneo Rick :cool:Last Post By: Downwind66 Yesterday, 09:29 PM