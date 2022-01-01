  • SimNord Announces EKHG Herning Airport

    SimNord Announces EKHG Herning Airport

    Scenery developer SimNord has announced that their next project for MSFS 2020 will be Herning Airport (EKHG), located in central Denmark. It is a medium size airport with two runways. A number of screen shots are offered but no further details.

