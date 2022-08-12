FlightSim Studio SeaRey Elite for MSFS – Now In Beta Testing

Finally, the time has come for our first aircraft to enter beta. This will be particularly exciting, as we have incorporated some technical innovations that do not exist in the aircraft we have implemented for third parties. More about that in a moment. First, let’s take a look at the feature list. There are small but significant differences between the Xbox and desktop versions. Essentially, the desktop version includes two aircraft versions, plus the tablet with all its features. To compensate for this, the Xbox version will come with a very attractive price.

Xbox Edition

Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA

Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside

Multiple real world liveries included

Integrated flightplan route direction indicator (Garmin inReach mini)

Multiple custom-coded instruments like, EIS 4000, GTX320, IC-A200

Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine

In-game checklist including custom camera positions and action item highlighting

Several special features such as: dynamic registration on liveries, custom yaw string animation, simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course

Desktop Edition

Realistic replica of the Searey Amphibian LSA including homebuild experimental version

Impressively detailed 3D model, inside and outside

Multiple real world liveries included

Custom EFB/Tablet with various settings

Integrated flight plan data and moving map



Real time weight & balance menu



Simulated walkaround with interactive & animated check items like wheels, control surfaces, prop rotation and tie-down



Multiple custom-coded instruments like Garmin InReach, EIS 4000, GTX320, IC-A200

Custom electrical and fuel pump logic to reflect the real operation of the top-mounted backward-facing engine

In-game checklist including custom camera positions and action item highlighting

Several special features such as: dynamic registration on liveries, custom yaw string animation, simulated autopilot to hold altitude/heading/gps course

We’d like to touch on two important points about this plane.

First, the high-mounted engine requires a special fuel pumping system. The SeaRey has two electrically operated fuel pumps. The first pump is powered by the aircraft’s main electrical system. It pumps fuel from the fuselage tank up into the engine. However, should the electrical system fail or the pump itself malfunction, gravity would prevent fuel from flowing into the engine. For this reason, there is a second pump, which has a separate battery and is therefore separate from the actual electrical circuit of the aircraft. The pumps can be tested during flight:

– Pump 1 on + Pump 2 off = engine dies when the Battery Master is switched off.

– Pump 1 & 2 on = engine continues to run without battery master

Second, the tablet. The following features are included in the desktop version:

Moving Map: It shows the MSFS flight plan route and is freely movable. In addition, depending on the flight situation, the following things are displayed: Next waypoint incl. time and distance, destination airport incl. time and distance as well as direction and distance to the nearest airport corresponding to the available minimum landing distance.

Weight: Interactive sliders to change the individual weights and the fuel quantity in real time.

Walkaround: Selectable camera perspectives for the walkaround. In each camera perspective you can check different things like the tires, the control surfaces and the propeller can be rotated. Some things are also user-friendly: If someone forgets to take off the pitot tube or the tie-down elements, they disappear automatically after the engine startup.

Now we are curious to see what the beta testers find. As soon as everything is approved, we will make the aircraft available to you as soon as possible!

Source