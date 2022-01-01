Virtual Red Arrows Now Recruiting

The team is pleased to announce that we will begin an early and extended recruitment drive this year in preparation for returning to a full 9 ship next season. You can find all the details of how to apply on our website. If you have any questions feel free to reach out to us on any of our social media platforms or Discord.

Who We Are

The Virtual Red Arrows was founded in 2005 using Lock On Flaming Cliffs, the predecessor of Digital Combat Simulator (DCS), which we use to fly our display today. We performed our first live show over a decade ago in 2009 at the Virtual Festival of Aerobatic Teams. Our shows are tailored as closely as possible to the RAF Red Arrows show routines with respect to their dedication and unrivaled skills. We are expanding our own abilities and knowledge this year. The Virtual Red Arrows (VRA) continue to train hard for this season’s live shows which will bring never before seen manoeuvres to the virtual aerobatic stage.

Web Site

Instagram