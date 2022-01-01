Rolling Cumulus Software - Wings Over The Pacific Now Available For MSFS

Allied success in the Solomon Islands campaign prevented the Japanese from cutting Australia and New Zealand off from the United States. Operation Cartwheel — the Allied grand strategy for the Solomons and New Guinea campaigns — launched on June 30, 1943, isolated and neutralized Rabaul and destroyed much of Japan's sea and air supremacy. This opened the way for Allied forces to recapture the Philippines and cut off Japan from its crucial resource areas in the Netherlands East Indies.

The "Jumping Jacks 44th Air Cargo Division" participated in this theater with their C-47s and C46s. You may join the squadron of the famous two engine queens flying between the many Airfields taken from the enemy as months went by.Landing in short airfields full of mud, grass and mosquitoes bringing supplies to the troops and taking the wounded back to the main bases.

Wings Over The Pacific re-creates the heroic work young pilots did with enemy fighters hunting for them day and night. Fly over the Solomons in epic times.

Features

Incudes Ten detailed WW2 Airfields:

Tempel Emergency, Lapari, Vunakanua, Torres, Barakoma, Carney

"Ghost Atoll", Ringi, Afutura, Undisclosed Airfield.

You can use any aircraft you desire to these airfields.

Use any weather theme.

Detail map for every mission

Complete manual

Extra: Send us your purchase receipt and we will send you a free "Cessna 208 Selva Air" texture

Requirements

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 requires, at minimum:

Windows 10 PC with either an Intel i5-4460 or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 processor

Nvidia GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 570 GPU

8 GB RAM

2 GB VRAM

150 GB of hard drive space

Support for DirectX 11

