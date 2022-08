FlyByWire A380X Progress Reveal

FlyByWire Simulations, well known for their A32NX for MSFS 2020, are known to be woorking on the Airbus A380 as a follow-up. Today we have a new video revealing their latest development progress on this project.

FlyByWire Demonstrates A380X Progress

FBW A32NX - Hydraulics And Aerodynamics Interaction Video