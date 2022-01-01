Stay Level Avionix - RealSimGear G500 First Look

First look video: Virtual Fly SWITCHO and RealSimGear G500 Avionics Bezel with dual GNS430W GPS for X-Plane.

We expand our portfolio of custom flight simulation avionics panels by adding compatibility for the RealSimGear G500 hardware bezel, as well as VirtualFlyVideos SWITCHO product lineup.

A very popular avionics configuration for many flight schools in North America, including ATP Flight School is the G500 + Dual GNS430W's for the Piper Archer PA-28-181. If you are considering training at ATP, this product can supplement your training proficiency, but not logbook currency, as it is not FAA-Approved (yet). Disclaimer: Stay Level Avionix, RealSimGear, and Virtual-Fly are not affiliated with ATP Flight School.

staylevelavionix.com

realsimgear.com