  • Stay Level Avionix - RealSimGear G500 First Look

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-15-2022 09:45 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Stay Level Avionix - RealSimGear G500 First Look

    First look video: Virtual Fly SWITCHO and RealSimGear G500 Avionics Bezel with dual GNS430W GPS for X-Plane.

    We expand our portfolio of custom flight simulation avionics panels by adding compatibility for the RealSimGear G500 hardware bezel, as well as VirtualFlyVideos SWITCHO product lineup.

    A very popular avionics configuration for many flight schools in North America, including ATP Flight School is the G500 + Dual GNS430W's for the Piper Archer PA-28-181. If you are considering training at ATP, this product can supplement your training proficiency, but not logbook currency, as it is not FAA-Approved (yet). Disclaimer: Stay Level Avionix, RealSimGear, and Virtual-Fly are not affiliated with ATP Flight School.

    staylevelavionix.com
    realsimgear.com

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    bobmay

    Advice on taxiing problem

    Thread Starter: bobmay

    It could be my setting but if so I don't know what needs changing. The problem I have is after landing, which usually goes well, and I slow down to...

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 10:23 AM Go to last post
    REDDAIR

    Windows 10 USB port on front of tower is dead

    Thread Starter: REDDAIR

    Hello, For awhile now, I have noticed a problem with a USB port on the front of my tower case. There are 3 ports and one is a 3.0 (Blue). The...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 10:11 AM Go to last post
    ralphie1313

    All the bridges

    Thread Starter: ralphie1313

    Anyone know why under all the bridges its all black u can not see throu it u can fly throu but its black the whole span of the bridge thanks

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 09:38 AM Go to last post
    pollito

    help!!!...I feel lonely

    Thread Starter: pollito

    all of a sudden all traffic has desappeared....I have tried all kind of percentage in the traffic scenery window and still no traffic, I dont have...

    Last Post By: pomak249 Today, 08:32 AM Go to last post