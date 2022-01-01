  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flytampa france fs2crew fsx helicopter indiafoxtecho italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

    MAD1

    New supersonic aircraft. Your thoughts?

    Thread Starter: MAD1

    Hi all, am finally back in FlightSim after being flooded to the ceiling Feb 28 in unprecedented Australian east coast flooding event. My town's...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:23 AM Go to last post
    CTarana45

    Douglas DC-6 Leaving INDY!

    Thread Starter: CTarana45

    A Douglas DC-6 Leaving INDY! :pilot: In Delta Airlines colors! Definately, A California Classic!

    Last Post By: jankees Today, 11:22 AM Go to last post
    brianemcname

    Have to reinstall. Opps! Opened box and found NO Disk 1. Deluxe Edition. Any HELP?

    Thread Starter: brianemcname

    I had a hack and needed to reinstall all my software. When I opened my FSX Deluxe Edition box there was no Disk1, which impedes the installation. I...

    Last Post By: Miahflyer Today, 11:21 AM Go to last post
    richiemo

    Are we done with new Aircraft for FS9

    Thread Starter: richiemo

    Hi gang. Figured I'd float this question here. Do we think we will see any new aircraft for FS9. TDS has certainly done some new ones over the past...

    Last Post By: Joop Kruize Today, 10:29 AM Go to last post