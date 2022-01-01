Just Flight Announces RJ Professional

Following the release of our 146 Professional earlier in the year, our development team have been working on its successor in both the real-world and now MSFS, the RJ.

RJ Professional will include all three variants of the regional airliner – the RJ70, RJ85 and RJ100, together with over 25 brand new liveries covering operators from all over the world.

We'll be posting our first In Development entry next week but in the meantime here is a quick preview!

