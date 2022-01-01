IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020 v1.1.3 Released

Changelog v1.1.3

Fixed incorrect fuel quantity on F-35C

Fixed incorrect range for F-35C in UI

Redone all thumbnails as wheelchocks were not compliant with Microsoft thumbnail policy

Change parking entry from "ANY" to "MIL_COMBAT"

Fixed conflict between "fuel and payload" menu and SMS page

Fixed incorrect illumination of covers and streamers

About The IndiaFoxtEcho F-35

The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions.

It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

The aircraft has three main variants: the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A, the short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) F-35B, and the carrier-based (CV/CATOBAR) F-35C.

Key features of this rendition for Microsoft Flight Simulator are:

Detailed representation of the three variants of the aircraft, showcasing individual differences and commonalities

Detailed external visual model and cockpit, based on extensive research

Realistic pilot interface through the Primary Control Display (PCD) based on real world simulators

Liveries for all the air forces and services that are currently flying the F-35

Realistic flight dynamics based on publicly available data

STOVL capabilities for the F-35B

Carrier capabilities for the F-35C (special code to perform assisted takeoff and landing from any static surface)

Sound package based on real world recordings

Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

See other IndiaFoxtEcho aircraft for MSFS 2020