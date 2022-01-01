  • MK Studios Releases Porto For P3D v5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-13-2022 09:35 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MK Studios Releases Porto For P3D v5

    Located along the Douro River estuary in northern Portugal, Porto is one of the oldest European centers, and its core was proclaimed a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1996, as the “Historic Centre of Porto, Luiz I Bridge and Monastery of Serra do Pilar”. The airport is located 11 km (6.8 mi) northwest of the Clérigos Tower in the center of Porto, in the municipalities of Maia, Matosinhos and Vila do Conde, and is run by ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal.

    Features

    • Highly detailed buildings specially designed and optimized for P3D
    • PBR materials
    • Terminal interior modeled
    • Custom vehicles and airport objects
    • Up to date ground layout
    • Highly optimized dynamic lightning with different effect types adjusted for the exact type of light and direction needed
    • Custom mesh and satellite

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2022

