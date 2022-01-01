MK Studios Releases Porto For P3D v5

Located along the Douro River estuary in northern Portugal, Porto is one of the oldest European centers, and its core was proclaimed a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 1996, as the “Historic Centre of Porto, Luiz I Bridge and Monastery of Serra do Pilar”. The airport is located 11 km (6.8 mi) northwest of the Clérigos Tower in the center of Porto, in the municipalities of Maia, Matosinhos and Vila do Conde, and is run by ANA – Aeroportos de Portugal.

Features

Highly detailed buildings specially designed and optimized for P3D

PBR materials

Terminal interior modeled

Custom vehicles and airport objects

Up to date ground layout

Highly optimized dynamic lightning with different effect types adjusted for the exact type of light and direction needed

Custom mesh and satellite

Source