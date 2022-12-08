GotFriends Wilga Announcement Trailer

Our official announcement teaser trailer announcing a 2022 release of the GotFriends PZL 104 Wilga. Huge thanks to the team and Rotor from Emerald Scenery for putting up with me during the making of this one.

Footage taken here was our work-in-progress EGH2 Forwood Farms CL Scenery that will be shipping as a gift to all PZL 104 Wilga owners! The entire team are working tirelessly on the project and are moving into closed insiders alpha testing in the coming weeks.

Please join the GotGravel discord to keep up with all the news on this release: https://discord.gg/QHcUNwr4DR

Audio: Microsoft Flight Simulator snow showcase soundtrack

First flown on 24 April 1962, the PZL-104 Wilga is a Polish short-takeoff-and-landing (STOL) utility aircraft designed and originally manufactured by PZL Warszawa-Okęcie, and later by European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS), who had acquired the original manufacturer during 2001.