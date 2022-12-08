  • CowenSim Releases H125 Helicopter For X-Plane

    The Eurocopter AS350 Écureuil, now Airbus Helicopters H125, is a single-engine light utility helicopter originally manufactured by Aérospatiale and Eurocopter. In North America, the AS350 is marketed as the AStar.

    Features

    • Free Future Updates (Including X-Plane 12)
    • Tested and zeroed in by real pilots
    • VEMD (Vehicle & Engine Management Display)
    • Around the world adventure version
    • Collective and cyclic rotor animations
    • Loaded & working baggage compartments
    • All commands for mapping hardware
    • Remove before flight accessories
    • Pilots & passengers
    • Working floats system
    • Functional spotlight
    • Functional Cineflex camera
    • FMOD fully dynamic 3D sounds
    • Window rain effects
    • Compatible with Vulkan API
    • 100% virtual reality ready
    • AviTab integration
    • RXP GTN 650 & 750 integration
    • Realistic flight dynamics
    • HD PBR textures
    • Custom 3D instruments
    • Detailed night lighting
    • SASL/Xlua Systems/Animations/Plugins

