CowenSim Releases H125 Helicopter For X-Plane

The Eurocopter AS350 Écureuil, now Airbus Helicopters H125, is a single-engine light utility helicopter originally manufactured by Aérospatiale and Eurocopter. In North America, the AS350 is marketed as the AStar.
Features
- Free Future Updates (Including X-Plane 12)
- Tested and zeroed in by real pilots
- VEMD (Vehicle & Engine Management Display)
- Around the world adventure version
- Collective and cyclic rotor animations
- Loaded & working baggage compartments
- All commands for mapping hardware
- Remove before flight accessories
- Pilots & passengers
- Working floats system
- Functional spotlight
- Functional Cineflex camera
- FMOD fully dynamic 3D sounds
- Window rain effects
- Compatible with Vulkan API
- 100% virtual reality ready
- AviTab integration
- RXP GTN 650 & 750 integration
- Realistic flight dynamics
- HD PBR textures
- Custom 3D instruments
- Detailed night lighting
- SASL/Xlua Systems/Animations/Plugins