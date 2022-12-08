CowenSim Releases H125 Helicopter For X-Plane

The Eurocopter AS350 Écureuil, now Airbus Helicopters H125, is a single-engine light utility helicopter originally manufactured by Aérospatiale and Eurocopter. In North America, the AS350 is marketed as the AStar.

Features

Free Future Updates (Including X-Plane 12)

Tested and zeroed in by real pilots

VEMD (Vehicle & Engine Management Display)

Around the world adventure version

Collective and cyclic rotor animations

Loaded & working baggage compartments

All commands for mapping hardware

Remove before flight accessories

Pilots & passengers

Working floats system

Functional spotlight

Functional Cineflex camera

FMOD fully dynamic 3D sounds

Window rain effects

Compatible with Vulkan API

100% virtual reality ready

AviTab integration

RXP GTN 650 & 750 integration

Realistic flight dynamics

HD PBR textures

Custom 3D instruments

Detailed night lighting

SASL/Xlua Systems/Animations/Plugins

