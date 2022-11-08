  • Rolling Cumulus Software - Flying over the Pacific - The Solomon Campaign 1943

    by
    robert
    Published on 08-11-2022 12:51 PM  Number of Views: 110  
    0 Comments

    Rolling Cumulus Software - Flying over the Pacific - The Solomon Campaign 1943

    Allied success in the Solomon Islands campaign prevented the Japanese from cutting Australia and New Zealand off from the United States. Operation Cartwheel — the Allied grand strategy for the Solomons and New Guinea campaigns — launched on June 30, 1943, isolated and neutralized Rabaul and destroyed much of Japan's sea and air supremacy. This opened the way for Allied forces to recapture the Philippines and cut off Japan from its crucial resource areas in the Netherlands East Indies.

    Rolling Cumulus Software - Flying over the Pacific - The Solomon Campaign 1943

    The "Jumping Jacks 44th Air Cargo Division" participated in this theater with their C-47s and C46s. You may join thesquadron of the famous two engine queens flying between the many Airfields taken from the enemy as months went by.Landing in short airfields full of mud, grass and mosquitoes bringing supplies to the troops and taking the wounded back to the main bases.

    Rolling Cumulus Software - Flying over the Pacific - The Solomon Campaign 1943

    Wings Over The Pacific re-creates the wonderful and heroic work these pilots did with anemy fighters hunting for them day and night.

    Rolling Cumulus Software - Flying over the Pacific - The Solomon Campaign 1943

    Fly over the Solomons in epic times

    Rolling Cumulus Software - Flying over the Pacific - The Solomon Campaign 1943

    Rolling Cumulus Software - Flying over the Pacific - The Solomon Campaign 1943

    See all Rolling Cumulus Software products here

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees twin otter virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    BillD22

    Caribbean Sunrise - San Juan Puerto Rico to Tortola BVI

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    In this series a FedEx Cessna Caravan makes an early morning inter island package delivery from San Juan's Luis Munoz airport (TJSJ) over to Terrance...

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 02:43 PM Go to last post
    plainsman

    New Where did you fly today

    Thread Starter: plainsman

    The original thread had lots of interest, but is getting too large. A short flight from Phillipsburg, Kansas to Holdrege, Nebraska. You fly over...

    Last Post By: chicagorandy Today, 02:20 PM Go to last post
    btbenoit

    AI Traffic Question

    Thread Starter: btbenoit

    Hello Gang. I've installed 3 WOAI ai packages. United, Delta, and American which all fly into my local KLFT airport (in real life). However in the...

    Last Post By: btbenoit Today, 01:28 PM Go to last post
    pilotposer

    Remembering FS9 Pioneers

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    I miss these guys, they always brought excitment to the hobby. Mike Stone- the king of good basic aircraft Milton Shupe- creator of the finest...

    Last Post By: toftedal Today, 01:21 PM Go to last post