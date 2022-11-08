  • IndiaFoxtTecho MSFS M-346 Project Update

    Nels_Anderson
    IndiaFoxtTecho MSFS M-346 Project Update

    With apologies for the long delay, here are some news on our M-346 MASTER project for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    We have completed the Beta 1 stage logging no less than 116 Change Requests, and we are working towards a new Beta release (currenly we have addressed approximately 30% of the issues).

    It shall be noted that we had M-346 pilots, instructors and engineers in the Beta test team and most of the CR's are actually minor details you would probably expect from a professional simulator, rather than from a recreational one... we will try to implement whatever makes sense for MSFS.

    Here are the FAQs for the M-346:

    Do You Have A Release Date?

    We expect a Beta 2 build to be ready in a couple of weeks...and we expect it to be close to the quality level we'd like for the release. However, given that SU10 is around the corner, it makes no sense for us to release it before the sim update is deployed... so not sooner than the end of August.

    What Will Be The Level Of Fidelity?

    We have quite positive feeback from aircrews and we are trying to add as much detail as practical. We do not like talking too much about realism "levels", but we expect the user to be able to follow at least 95% of the real-world check list - although some systems will not be simulated in detail.

    Will It Be Availabe On Xbox Too?

    We believe our current build is NOT compatible with the XBox, mostly due to the complex avionics and no less than 2 sets of 8K textures for the external model.

    So we expect that the M-346 WILL NOT be available on XBox at launch, but we will try to bring it to the consoles much like we did for the F-35.

    What Liveries Will Be Included?

    We have currently 10 liveries, but we may add more before release:

    • Italian Air Force
    • Italian Air Force special color
    • Singapore Air Force
    • Singapore Air Force special color
    • Polish Air Force
    • Israeli Air Force
    • Turkmen Air Force
    • Factory Primer
    • Factory FA camo
    • International Flight School

    Source

