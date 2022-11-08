  • IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020 v1.1.2 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 08-11-2022 10:52 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    Changelog v1.1.2

    • Fixed engine performance at high altitude for F-35A
    • Minor tweaks to supersonic drag to the F-35A
    • Fixed spelling error for Danish Air Force
    • Removed HOVER / V/S HOLD SUBMODE (useless in MSFS and causing multiple problems with FBW)
    • Minor tweak to HOVER logic to prevent non-zero target speed upon HOVER engagement
    • Minor tweak to HOVER logic to prevent forward motion when performing vertical takeoff
    • Modifications to autopilot code- Redone all thumbnails and added “thumnail_small.jpg” where missing
    • Added 58th FS livery courtesy of Christoph Tantow
    • Added VMFA-225 livery courtesy of Christoph Tantow
    • Aircraft configuration can now be changed from the SMS page

    About The IndiaFoxtEcho F-35

    The Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II is an American family of single-seat, single-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft that is intended to perform both air superiority and strike missions.

    It is also able to provide electronic warfare and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance capabilities.

    The aircraft has three main variants: the conventional takeoff and landing (CTOL) F-35A, the short take-off and vertical-landing (STOVL) F-35B, and the carrier-based (CV/CATOBAR) F-35C.

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    Key features of this rendition for Microsoft Flight Simulator are:

    • Detailed representation of the three variants of the aircraft, showcasing individual differences and commonalities
    • Detailed external visual model and cockpit, based on extensive research
    • Realistic pilot interface through the Primary Control Display (PCD) based on real world simulators
    • Liveries for all the air forces and services that are currently flying the F-35
    • Realistic flight dynamics based on publicly available data
    • STOVL capabilities for the F-35B
    • Carrier capabilities for the F-35C (special code to perform assisted takeoff and landing from any static surface)
    • Sound package based on real world recordings

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020

    Purchase IndiaFoxtEcho - F-35 Lightning II for MSFS 2020
    See other IndiaFoxtEcho aircraft for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS,
    4. 2022

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canadian xpress carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d norway orbx pmdg power lines roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    btbenoit

    AI Traffic Question

    Thread Starter: btbenoit

    Hello Gang. I've installed 3 WOAI ai packages. United, Delta, and American which all fly into my local KLFT airport (in real life). However in the...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 11:56 AM Go to last post
    JSMR

    FMEE now available with France VFR La Reunion Scenery!

    Thread Starter: JSMR

    Download it now from the other place. Absolutely stunning. And free. Greg Putz, one of the all time great scenery developers. Not much more to...

    Last Post By: gaputz Today, 11:46 AM Go to last post
    dacair

    Help - Virtavia Rutan 61 Long Ez - Payload resets to ZERO

    Thread Starter: dacair

    Hello, I'm not sure if I posted in the right place... I have a payware Rutan 61 from Virtavia that I use to fly often in VFR. It seems nobody...

    Last Post By: mallcott Today, 06:32 AM Go to last post
    richiemo

    Are we done with new Aircraft for FS9

    Thread Starter: richiemo

    Hi gang. Figured I'd float this question here. Do we think we will see any new aircraft for FS9. TDS has certainly done some new ones over the past...

    Last Post By: BobSeaman Today, 02:53 AM Go to last post