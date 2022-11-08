Aerosoft - Airport Brno MSFS

Brno-Turany Airport is located 7 km from the Czech city of Brno in South Moravia. The DLC has implemented a detailed airport infrastructure, including administrative buildings and hangars.

In 2006, a modern passenger terminal was opened at the airport, capable of serving 1000 passengers per unit. Brno Airport can receive Boeing 767, 737-800, 757, A320, etc.

In addition to the airport, the scenery includes separate areas of the city, including the area where the AZ Tower is located, the hospital, on the territory of which there are two helipads, where you can land and take off by helicopters.

Models of static aerodrome transport vehicles, including fire fighting vehicles, fuel tankers, and official vehicles, are made into account actual vehicles used at Brno airport.

The project includes custom models of lamps along taxiways with lighting connected to them.

The airport is home to the Brno-Slatina flying club and the HERBST AERO flight school, which are also implemented in the project.

Features

Detailed passenger terminal with interior and animated passengers

Airport infrastructure includes buildings, hangars, fire department building

Flying club Brno-Slatina

Flight school HERBST AERO

User models of lights along taxiways with lighting connected to them

Detailed marking of taxiway, runway, apron

Animated locator antenna, passengers, flags

Brno castle – a modern building located in the city which is called the AZ Tower with a height of 111 m

A detailed medical clinic in Brno, on the territory of which there are two operating helipads where you can land and take off in helicopters

The DHL Express logistics center was implemented

Logistics center near the airport Lorenc Logistic, Ltd

Implemented weather radar Sokolnice

