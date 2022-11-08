  • Aerosoft - Airport Brno MSFS

    Aerosoft - Airport Brno MSFS

    Brno-Turany Airport is located 7 km from the Czech city of Brno in South Moravia. The DLC has implemented a detailed airport infrastructure, including administrative buildings and hangars.

    In 2006, a modern passenger terminal was opened at the airport, capable of serving 1000 passengers per unit. Brno Airport can receive Boeing 767, 737-800, 757, A320, etc.

    In addition to the airport, the scenery includes separate areas of the city, including the area where the AZ Tower is located, the hospital, on the territory of which there are two helipads, where you can land and take off by helicopters.

    Models of static aerodrome transport vehicles, including fire fighting vehicles, fuel tankers, and official vehicles, are made into account actual vehicles used at Brno airport.

    The project includes custom models of lamps along taxiways with lighting connected to them.

    The airport is home to the Brno-Slatina flying club and the HERBST AERO flight school, which are also implemented in the project.

    Features

    • Detailed passenger terminal with interior and animated passengers
    • Airport infrastructure includes buildings, hangars, fire department building
    • Flying club Brno-Slatina
    • Flight school HERBST AERO
    • User models of lights along taxiways with lighting connected to them
    • Detailed marking of taxiway, runway, apron
    • Animated locator antenna, passengers, flags
    • Brno castle – a modern building located in the city which is called the AZ Tower with a height of 111 m
    • A detailed medical clinic in Brno, on the territory of which there are two operating helipads where you can land and take off in helicopters
    • The DHL Express logistics center was implemented
    • Logistics center near the airport Lorenc Logistic, Ltd
    • Implemented weather radar Sokolnice

