FSimStudios Releases Edmonton Int'l MSFS

    Nels_Anderson
    FSimStudios Edmonton International Airport for MSFS is out now.

    The awaited port of our successful P3D rendition of Edmonton CYEG is finally available for MSFS. Featuring:

    • Highly detailed representation of Edmonton International Airport CYEG.
    • Completely re-textured terminal with High Resolution 4K PBR Textures.
    • Custom High-Quality Ground Polygon.
    • Terminal Interiors (can be deactivated through Scenery Configurator)
    • Static Aircraft (can be deactivated through Scenery Configurator)
    • Custom High Resolution Orthophoto covering the Airport and the City of Leduc.
    • COMING SOON: Rogers Place and ICE District (Downtown Edmonton)

    Existing P3D Customers are entitled to a 30% Upgrade discount.

