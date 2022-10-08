FSimStudios Releases Edmonton Int'l MSFS

FSimStudios Edmonton International Airport for MSFS is out now.

The awaited port of our successful P3D rendition of Edmonton CYEG is finally available for MSFS. Featuring:

Highly detailed representation of Edmonton International Airport CYEG.

Completely re-textured terminal with High Resolution 4K PBR Textures.

Custom High-Quality Ground Polygon.

Terminal Interiors (can be deactivated through Scenery Configurator)

Static Aircraft (can be deactivated through Scenery Configurator)

Custom High Resolution Orthophoto covering the Airport and the City of Leduc.

COMING SOON: Rogers Place and ICE District (Downtown Edmonton)

Existing P3D Customers are entitled to a 30% Upgrade discount.

