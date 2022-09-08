Indiafoxtecho DCS MB-339 Update

First, we'd like to apologize for the lack of updates on this project: rest assured we have been working tirelessly to deliver an extremely accurate rendition of this aircraft.

In these days we are completing a build which we will submit to Eagle Dynamics as a release candidate.

Contrary to other companies, our strategy on this aircraft, being our commercial debut on DCS, is to deliver a module which is as complete as possible...and we think we are at a very good point.

At the moment we think that the MB.339 will be fully featured at launch with two exceptions:

Flight Director will not be functional

Multicrew will have the standard basic implementation (full state synchronization will come at a later date)

Apart from these two features, the aircraft will be fully functional and all the aircraft systems will be simulated in detail and very close to the flight manual.

Release date will be announced by ED pending their testing and approval, but we are confident it will not be too far away in the future.

