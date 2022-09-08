Seafront Simulations Coastal Scenery v2 MSFS

The updated Vessels: Enhanced AI version 2 is now available (PC Only currently).
Features
Vessels: Enhanced AI replaces the few default AI leisure boats and routed cargo and cruise ships with over 50 high-quality, night lit, VFX-enhanced boats. Give your sim a global boost!
- Now includes more than 50 boats to replace the handful of default boats
- Find many varieties of sailboats, catamarans, fishing boats, utility boats, motorboats, superyachts, motor yachts and more
- Replaces the default 'wanderboat' leisure boat AI models
- Replaces the default routed cargo and cruise ships
- Regionally balanced models (e.g. find Asian fishing boats in Asian waters)
- Includes High Quality, PBR models
- Optimized with multiple Levels of Detail (LODs)
- Includes night and navigation lighting
- Includes wakes and smoke VFX