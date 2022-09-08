  • Seafront Simulations Coastal Scenery v2 MSFS

    Seafront Simulations Coastal Scenery v2 MSFS

    The updated Vessels: Enhanced AI version 2 is now available (PC Only currently).

    Features

    Vessels: Enhanced AI replaces the few default AI leisure boats and routed cargo and cruise ships with over 50 high-quality, night lit, VFX-enhanced boats. Give your sim a global boost!

    • Now includes more than 50 boats to replace the handful of default boats
    • Find many varieties of sailboats, catamarans, fishing boats, utility boats, motorboats, superyachts, motor yachts and more
    • Replaces the default 'wanderboat' leisure boat AI models
    • Replaces the default routed cargo and cruise ships
    • Regionally balanced models (e.g. find Asian fishing boats in Asian waters)
    • Includes High Quality, PBR models
    • Optimized with multiple Levels of Detail (LODs)
    • Includes night and navigation lighting
    • Includes wakes and smoke VFX

