Seafront Simulations Coastal Scenery v2 MSFS

The updated Vessels: Enhanced AI version 2 is now available (PC Only currently).

Features

Vessels: Enhanced AI replaces the few default AI leisure boats and routed cargo and cruise ships with over 50 high-quality, night lit, VFX-enhanced boats. Give your sim a global boost!

Now includes more than 50 boats to replace the handful of default boats

Find many varieties of sailboats, catamarans, fishing boats, utility boats, motorboats, superyachts, motor yachts and more

Replaces the default 'wanderboat' leisure boat AI models

Replaces the default routed cargo and cruise ships

Regionally balanced models (e.g. find Asian fishing boats in Asian waters)

Includes High Quality, PBR models

Optimized with multiple Levels of Detail (LODs)

Includes night and navigation lighting

Includes wakes and smoke VFX

