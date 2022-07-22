  • Aeroplane Heaven Announces Globe Swift For MSFS version 1.0.7 Update

    by
    robert
    Published on 08-08-2022 03:52 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments

    Aeroplane Heaven Announces Globe Swift For MSFS

    Aeroplane Heaven is pleased to unveil version 1.0.7 of Globe Swift for MSFS 2020. The GC-1A is now available at the FlightSim.Com Store. It includes such innovative features as an authentic and beautifully crafted exterior and interior, full PBR materials, removable pilots, special WWise hi-fi sound and much more.

    Designed by R.S.Johnson in 1940, the Swift’s birth is not without its complexities. With the intervention of WW2, the design did not actually reach certification until May, 1946 when it had been the subject of several design modifications carried out by K.H. “Bud” Knox. In the late 40’s Globe was to become insolvent and Temco acquired the type certificate and went on to build further aircraft. Full production ceased in 1951 but spare parts and service items continued to be produced by Universal Aircraft Industries until 1979.

    This model is based on the original “A” version.

    Innovative Features

    • Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings
    • Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects.
    • Full PBR materials and textures include realistic “pillowing” of metal surfaces.
    • Separately modelled military pilots selected automatically via camera views in cockpit.
    • Removable pilots via the options board
    • Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance based on real flight tests.
    • Specially authored WWise Hi-Fidelity sound package.
    • Unique code to “iron” out poor simulator tail-dragger performance.
    • Engine volume knob that goes up to “11”!

    Liveries

    • Factory
    • N90302
    • NC80518
    • N80671
    • N80786
    • N3368K
    • N78034
    • N80888
    • GAHUN
    • N78120

    Version 1.0.7 – 05/08/2022

    Changes:

    • Raised the height of the plane a little when on the ground so it doesnt sink in. This also fixed an issue where if you are going offroad the grass would show through the floor. Globe swifts are NOT adventure bikes 😛
    • Turn ball issue is put back to the release. – research.

    Added:

    Persistance for the following:
    * sound knob will remember your setting. So beware of this. It is set to 90 % change it to your requirement and it will stay at that percentage for your next flight etc.
    * Copilot hider. If you like to fly alone this option will be persistant.

    Version: 1.0.6 – 22/07/2022

    Changes:

    • Gear issue is solved. Thanks to all that contacted us and to the fellows that helped us test it. We simply werent able to replicate it. We also dont know what we did to fix it !?
    • Turn ball issue is reversed.
    • fixed the annoying glass flickering … it was annoying us as well.
    • Changed the aileron animation
    • changed the fuel pump variable so the sound works.
    • Changed the flap variable so the sound works.
    • Increased the size of the click spots on the flap knob and gear lever.
    • removed anomaly on the front interior vc
    • possibly fixed the VR issue. Please read the compatibility information on our site for more information about VR.
    • hydraulic switch is now animated to the correct variable.
    • ADF radio no longer has a standby and will pick up the NDB DME
    • Prop turns the correct way.

    Added:

    New livery N3378K . It is a GC1-B but we hope that you’ll like it. Thanks to Mike for letting us use it!

    Notes:

    1. The radio module to the right of the comms and nav is an ADF and not a transponder.
    2. Please ensure you are not using SU10 Beta.

    Purchase the Aeroplane Heaven Globe Swift for MSFS 2020
    See other Aeroplane Heaven aircraft at the FlightSim.Com Store

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 737-700 a32nx a320 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus atc australia birds boeing boeing 737 canada carenado cessna coastlines concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design f-35 feelthere flybywire flyingiron flytampa france fs2crew fsx germany helicopter indiafoxtecho italy just flight kodiak laminar research lightning lightning ii lionheart lionheart creations m'm simulations mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz msfs navigraph night3d orbx pmdg roads rolling cumulus rv-14 sale simworks simworks studios sofly south oak co spitfire stairport sws taburet thecorporatepilotdad trees verticalsim virtual airlines vskylabs x-plane x-plane 12

  • Recent Forum Activity

    szpanky

    Rio de Janeiro

    Thread Starter: szpanky

    Does anyone know where the default Rio de Janeiro in FS2004 is located or which APxxxxxx file it is? I am missing few airports in that area. ...

    Last Post By: leuen Today, 05:00 PM Go to last post
    LowOnCash

    Alttitude shows -1500 to -1800 feet in all Aircraft at all times

    Thread Starter: LowOnCash

    Hello guys - just wanted to pass a problem to the community in hopes of finding an answer. I've searched for months with no avail. As the title...

    Last Post By: LowOnCash Today, 04:49 PM Go to last post
    Herc79

    youtube button doesn't work... but "insert video" does?

    Thread Starter: Herc79

    When posting in this forum, the youtube button doesn't work... but "insert video" does? This doesn't seem to make much sense, but at least...

    Last Post By: hookerjaen Today, 03:38 PM Go to last post
    American B777-223ER

    The Ocean to a Hot Valley

    Thread Starter: American B777-223ER

    The Ocean to a Hot Valley...Another words a trip from Oceano,CA to Burbank, CA in the good old SR22.

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 02:50 PM Go to last post