Aeroplane Heaven Announces Globe Swift For MSFS version 1.0.7 Update

Aeroplane Heaven is pleased to unveil version 1.0.7 of Globe Swift for MSFS 2020. The GC-1A is now available at the FlightSim.Com Store. It includes such innovative features as an authentic and beautifully crafted exterior and interior, full PBR materials, removable pilots, special WWise hi-fi sound and much more.

Designed by R.S.Johnson in 1940, the Swift’s birth is not without its complexities. With the intervention of WW2, the design did not actually reach certification until May, 1946 when it had been the subject of several design modifications carried out by K.H. “Bud” Knox. In the late 40’s Globe was to become insolvent and Temco acquired the type certificate and went on to build further aircraft. Full production ceased in 1951 but spare parts and service items continued to be produced by Universal Aircraft Industries until 1979.

This model is based on the original “A” version.

Innovative Features

Beautifully crafted exterior and interior models built over contemporary detailed plans and drawings

Authentic cockpit detail includes many bespoke animations and effects.

Full PBR materials and textures include realistic “pillowing” of metal surfaces.

Separately modelled military pilots selected automatically via camera views in cockpit.

Removable pilots via the options board

Highly accurate flight dynamics and performance based on real flight tests.

Specially authored WWise Hi-Fidelity sound package.

Unique code to “iron” out poor simulator tail-dragger performance.

Engine volume knob that goes up to “11”!

Liveries

Factory

N90302

NC80518

N80671

N80786

N3368K

N78034

N80888

GAHUN

N78120

Version 1.0.7 – 05/08/2022

Changes:

Raised the height of the plane a little when on the ground so it doesnt sink in. This also fixed an issue where if you are going offroad the grass would show through the floor. Globe swifts are NOT adventure bikes 😛

Turn ball issue is put back to the release. – research.

Added:

Persistance for the following:

* sound knob will remember your setting. So beware of this. It is set to 90 % change it to your requirement and it will stay at that percentage for your next flight etc.

* Copilot hider. If you like to fly alone this option will be persistant.

Version: 1.0.6 – 22/07/2022

Changes:

Gear issue is solved. Thanks to all that contacted us and to the fellows that helped us test it. We simply werent able to replicate it. We also dont know what we did to fix it !?

Turn ball issue is reversed.

fixed the annoying glass flickering … it was annoying us as well.

Changed the aileron animation

changed the fuel pump variable so the sound works.

Changed the flap variable so the sound works.

Increased the size of the click spots on the flap knob and gear lever.

removed anomaly on the front interior vc

possibly fixed the VR issue. Please read the compatibility information on our site for more information about VR.

hydraulic switch is now animated to the correct variable.

ADF radio no longer has a standby and will pick up the NDB DME

Prop turns the correct way.

Added:

New livery N3378K . It is a GC1-B but we hope that you’ll like it. Thanks to Mike for letting us use it!

Notes:

1. The radio module to the right of the comms and nav is an ADF and not a transponder.

2. Please ensure you are not using SU10 Beta.

