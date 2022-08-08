SimWorks Studios Dash 7 News Update

Time for another progress update from us. First of all, we released an update to the RV-14, but noticed post-release that there were some bugs that slipped through testing and broke basic functions of the aircraft. We have pushed a new version (1.3.2) to all vendors, Microsoft and our website, where you can also find the changelog. We wanted to push the hotfix out before leaving on our Summer break (Monday 8th, back on the 17th), to make sure that you enjoy the plane fully. Please take note that during this time we will be out of contact, including support, so please bear with us.

Next, our full attention is focused on the Dash 7 in cooperation with PILOT'S GesmbH. The exterior model is undergoing decal placement, so we are placing rivets, panel lines and de-ice boots. After that, the aircraft will be ready to receive its last coating of dirt and grime over the detail, which will complete the exterior textures. The liveries are awaiting their "use marks" but other than that they are done, and some screenshots can be seen. The liveries included will be British Antarctic Survey, Air Greenland, Brymon, Berjaya Air, Tyrolean and Continental. The cockpit is undergoing decal placement. Right now, all the flight instruments are marked enough for us to do flight testing. We are working on placing the rest of the labels and correcting some model flaws before falling head-first into the textures.

The flight model of the aircraft is complete, and focus on that front is on engine tuning. Right now, the engine produces the right amount of torque and RPM, so we have work to do with the propellers to get her up to speed.

Lastly, on the coding front, the cockpit is gradually activated. Our engine, hydraulic, oil gauges work, COM/NAV/ADF radios are active, and the basic flight instruments are also functional. The PN622 DME has been programmed, tested and will be integrated into the cockpit any day now. Every day, more and more panels are coming to life.

Regarding the Amphibian Kodiak, only a small number of issues remain to be fixed. We are going to get those sorted in the last week of August, along with SU10 testing. The plane has been sent to Daher, to be checked by their hydroplane pilots. An interesting feature that we added to the Kodiaks for the next update is real beta range. Doing some in-depth research and making use of new features in SU10, the Kodiak will be beta range capable without using any “black magic” solutions such as invisible spoilers. Additionally, the propeller has been tuned so that full reverse power will no longer over-rev the propeller. Instead, it will peak at 95% RPM Np, just like the real PT6A works! This was supposed to go from the PC-12 into the Kodiak, but it seems to have come the other way around!

Lastly, we have done some bug fixing in our failure system and added some extra safeguards to prevent failure issues like those reported by some customers. We will run it through tests and hope to have seen the last of it.

