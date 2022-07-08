  • Pyreegue Dev Co Releases Belfast Int'l For MSFS

    Belfast International Airport is the main Airport for the city of Belfast, Northern Ireland. The majority of flights from Belfast International are operated by easyJet, Northern Ireland's biggest airline and Jet2. It features flights to many European cities and lots of leisure destinations. There’s also a variety of cargo routes to and from Belfast, since it's also a big cargo hub of Northern Ireland.

    Features

    • Completely modelled terminal interior with animated people inside.
    • Functional VDGS powered by noolaero. (Requires an external plugin)
    • Custom Animated Jetway with a dynamic hood.
    • Custom Ground polygons with hundreds of markings and accurate weathering
    • 2022 layout
    • Custom night lighting
    • PBR texturing on all objects
    • Hundreds of dynamic object levels of detail for ultra smooth, stutter-free performance.
    • Default ATC/AI Traffic integration, Airline Codes specific to parking spots.
    • Parallax windows on all objects to simulate an interior.
    • Surroundings included, such as the massive parking lot behind the airport, Maldron Hotel, DX Express, DHL and Swissport logistics centres, McCausland Car Park, COSMO Car Hire and Parking, M&S Simply Food, EmoExpress Gas Station, Park&Fly Service, Military Barracks and a quite a few other buildings specific to the area.
    • Animated Radars
    • Window Rain Effects for terminal interior
    • Highly detailed ATC tower interior with animated Tower Controllers
    • Detailed Woodgate Aviation Hangar
    • Static Business Jets
    • Static Helicopters
    • Static Airliners (Customizable option)
    • Static one-of-a-kind Boeing RC135 Rivet Joint and an Airbus A400M
    • Detailed fire training ground

